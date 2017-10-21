These singers made television musically sound

MUMBAI: Singers have been a part of the idiot box from its start. No one can forget the funny and memorable title track of Doordarshan's Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, it was sung by the legend Kishore Kumar. Queen of music Asha Bhosle also became the voice of women of the nation with the iconic Priya Tendulkar starrer Rajani. The trend continued on the cable TV with serials like Saans and Kora Kagaz of which the title was sung by Hariharan and Sadhana Sargam respectively. With more and more channels adding to the list and more and more shows coming, the title tracks of them became the trend something that still continues.

Let’s have a look at some of the legends of the industry who have lent their voices to the small screen.

Priya Bhattacharya: Everyone still remembers how Tulsi welcomed us to her house, how Parvati's diya was always protected, how Kkusum managed struggles of her life, all of these things became beautiful because it had a beautiful voice behind them. The voice of Priya was once a voice which used to come from every household be it Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum or many of such names, Priya was the voice of all the super hit Balaji Telefilms shows. Shows like Kahin To Hoga, Koshish-- Ek Asha, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Ghar Ek Mandir and the never-ending list of shows are there in her name. Her voice is still fondly remembered by viewers but her name is forgotten.

Shreya Ghoshal: Known as the most soulful singer of the current times, Shreya Ghoshal has been spreading her magic on the small screen. Shreya has sung the title tracks of some of the very popular shows and these songs were loved by the viewers, Yeh Meri Life Hai, Saat Phere, Baḍe Aache Laagte Hai, Kasturi and many such serial title tracks have been sung by this famous Bollywood playback singer. Out of all her songs on TV, her title track of Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hai was very much liked by the audience and the title still remains to be a popular song. She in the recent times also sang for a Marathi TV show Khulta Kali Khulena which is also very popular with the Marathi lot and the singer received a Zee Marathi Award for Best Playback Singer (TV Show).

Sunidhi Chauhan: This magical singer started her career on television with singing reality show Meri Aawaz Suno. After that she sang for both television and films. She has been known for singing for some of the very popular TV show like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Shararat, Ek Hasina Thi, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and a lot of other shows. She has also sung the title song for Ekta Kapoor’s show Koi Dil Mein Hai, which she sang along with Shreya Ghoshal.

Shaan: The Chand Sifarish singer Shaan along with being part of iconic Bollywood songs is also a part of iconic television songs. Shaan who is known for songs like Behti Hawa and Jab Se Tere Naina is also known for singing for shows like Khichdi, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, Swabhimaan and many more. The singer has also sung the title track of Sony TV's upcoming show Haasil starring Zayed Khan.

Kavita Krishnamurthy: Padma Shri award recipient Kavita Krishnamurthy, the iconic singer has been the voice of some equally iconic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shri Krishna and Challenge. Kavita has also sung the title track of superhit Marathi serial of Doordarshan Damini which is still remembered by the audience.

Sonu Nigam: Sonu Nigam after his stint in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa went on to become a Bollywood singer, songs like Kal Ho Na Ho got him fame. Nigam has been a classical voice on television as well, with shows like Kumkum, Dil Mill Gayye, Chandrakanta, Milee, Amber Dhara. Nigam has managed to make his place in people’s hearts remained through the small screen too.

Jagjit Singh: Apni Marzi Se Kahan Apne Safar Ke Hum Hai, this Ghazal which is remembered as one of the best Ghazals sung by Jagjit Singh was the title song of Zee TV's superhit show Sailaab which starred Sachin Khedekar and Renuka Shahane. Other than Sailaab, Singh has also given his voice to serials like Heena, Mirza Ghalib and few more.

Mahalakshmi Iyer: Mahalakshmi Iyer has been a continued name in the credits when it comes to title tracks of TV shows, she has been singing for TV serials for more than two decades. Mahalakshmi has sung for some of the iconic shows like Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Kehta Hai Dil, Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, Kammal etc.

Babul Supriyo: Sochta Hu singer Babul Supriyo has also been a part of some blockbuster shows whose title tracks still make people go back in the time. Supriyo has been the voice to soaps like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kutumb, Kayamath and more.

Alka Yagnik: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the lyrics which questioned so beautifully were sung by the legendary Alka Yagnik. Balancing her career in the industry Alka has been instrumental in television also. This Ek Do Teen singer has sung for shows like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Sajan Ghar Jana Hai, Kismat etc.

Other than these names there are lot of more singers who have sung for TV shows, like Udit Narayaṇ who has sang the title track of Dekh Bhai Dekh, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kailash Kher who sang for Balaji Telefilms's Tere Liye, Vinod Rathod for Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, KK for Kkavyanjali, Dandiya queens Preeti- Pinky for Koi Apna Sa, Kunal Ganjawala for Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, Left Right Left, Neha Kakkar for Na Aana Is Des Laado, Abhijeet for Dekho Magar Pyar Se, Mika Singh for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 2 and lot of more small and big singers have been a part of the television melodies.