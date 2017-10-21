Drishyam Play of Drishyam Films lanches with 'Rab Jogi'

MUMBAI: Drishyam Play is the latest initiative of Drishyam Films that curates and promotes fresh music from different parts of our country. The app launched its second song Rab Jogi on their YouTube channel recently.

The song, written by Mukta Bhatt The Song- Rab Jogi is composed by Santosh J, written by Mukta Bhatt and sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Mame Khan. The instrument Sarangi is played by Mom Khan (Jaipur Gharana). Heralding the festive week, Rab Jogi which features the melodious voices of Mame Khan and Harshdeep Kaur is a joyous Sufi composition that celebrates love in all its pure glory. The song talks of how when you are in love, you find your god in your lover.

The song is composed by Santosh Jagdale blends two distinct styles of music with Mame Khan bringing in the flavour of Manganiyaar music and Harshdeep Kaur adding a touch of Punjabi folk to the composition.

The talented Harshdeep Kaur, who belts out both Bollywood superhits and soulful ballads with equal aplomb, says, “Rab Jogi is a beautiful track which fuses folk melodies with Sufi lyrics. I am so glad to associate with Drishyam Play, as it is the perfect platform where music meets a beautiful story.”

Thrilled with the collaboration with Drishyam Play, Manganiyaar maestro Mame Khan Shares, “This song is a special one, as my mother who is now my guru after my father’s death really enjoys singing it with me too.”

Drishyam Play founder and promoter Manish Mundra says, “We’re very happy to present Rab Jogi, our second song from Drishyam Play. The song is a true reflection of the Drishyam ethos – rooted in local folk flavours; Rab Jogi has a universal appeal to music lovers everywhere.”

Check the song here: