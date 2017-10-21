RadioandMusic
News |  21 Oct 2017 13:00

5 interesting facts you didn’t know about Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: Most of us know Akhil Sachdeva the singer, but not many know much about this artiste. Thus, we at Radioandmusic decided on bringing you facts that you didn’t know about this fabulous performer.

He has a dual personality: He is an extremely shy person in real life but on stage he becomes fiery.

He isn’t a social media friendly person: The singer is not very active on his social media accounts. Currently, he is putting in some effort to be on social for his fans.

Passionate about cricket: Cricket has always motivated and pushed the singer to do better in life. In fact, he wanted to become a cricketer.

He is a recluse: Akhil loves staying alone and also enjoys being in his own zone.

He is a foodie: He loves trying different cuisines.

Below is a glimpse of Akhil Sachdeva performing at Lager n Barrel 2017 at Gurugram.

