RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Oct 2017 13:03 |  By RnMTeam

These Indian states took the musical route

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic have planned to bring up something unique, while we have covered musically related stories around singers, rappers and festivals, this time we cover states in India who have gone musical to describe their beauty. While every state has a story to narrate, what can be more beautiful than their musical representation?

Here, are some beautiful musical representations of Indian states.

Maharashtra

Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza, a grooving Marathi song, sung by Avdhoot Gupte who has given hits like Yed Lagala. This track makes every Maharashtrian proud of being a part of the state.

Kerala

Well who can forget the Alleppey backwaters of Kerala, all those paddy fields, with its beauty that will strike your eyes? Track Malayalam is apt if you really want to blend with Kerala’s beauty, beautifully sung by PS Jayhari.

Goa

How can one forget those colonial structured churches, Calangute, Baga and many other beaches which have witnessed people coming to them from all over the world? Here we have Varun Carvalho who has sung Aamchem Goa. The song does not only talk about the beauty of Goa but also has a message to retain this.

Manipur

Manipur ‘The Land Of Jewels’, where people with different (Tibetanese) languages gel happily with each other.

Punjab

When one thinks of Punjab, one can’t help but think of the mesmerizing ‘Golden Temple’, also love for each other and food. A song that describes Punjab well is Gurdas Mann’s Apna Punjab Hove, which will definitely take you to Punjab.

Rajasthan One line that connects you to Rajasthan is Kesariya Balam Padharo Mare Desh. You can definitely picturize those sand dunes, traditional clothes and extremely beautiful palaces. While this song will take you to those beautiful places in Rajasthan

Here is a recent version of the song -

Sikkim

Nature lovers will definitely love Sikkim while this Sikkimese new song Malai Sikkim Man Parchha Sikkime Janta Man Parchha will say it all.

Gujarat

Gujarat is known for its traditional festival Navratri, Sabarmati Ashram, temples and museums. This state is a vibrant one and the track does complete justice to it.

Delhi

One can’t just stop thinking about all the historical monuments Delhi has stored within itself. And this song from Delhi 6 describes the city well. We picked up the city as its India’s capital territory.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir remind us of tall Chinar trees. The beauty of Jammu and Kashmir has been beautifully illustrated in the Kashmir National Anthem.

Assam

This state is not only known for tea plantations but is also famous for its classical and Assamese dance which one awaits to witness it. Do listen to O Mur Apunar Desh, a melodious track which will definitely attract you to Assam.

West Bengal

West Bengal’s theme song Dekha Hobe Ei Banglay depicts the ways people celebrate ‘Durga Puja’. Listen to this track and understand West Bengal’s traditions better.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Rajya Geet showcases those snow clad mountains and all beautifully structured temples. Listen to this song that will blend you musically blend to Uttar Pradesh with its beauty.

Uttar Pradesh

Music of Uttar Pradesh is one thing which people look out for. Their traditional folk songs have grabbed attention on a wide scale in India. Hajarilal Yadav in this Jay Jay Uttar Pradesh track has elucidated the beauty of Uttar Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh

Amaravathi Geetham, is an amazing track which speaks about the historical and cultural background of the people in Andhra Pradesh.

Tags
Maharashtra Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Sikkim Jammu and Kashmir Assam Uttar Pradesh Kerala Goa Andhra Pradesh AR Rahman Gurdaas Mann
Related news
News | 18 Oct 2017

Rahman took around 1,000 auditions for '99 Songs'

MUMBAI: Oscar winning music director AR Rahman, who has written and co-produced ‘99 songs’, says the lead couple of the film was chosen from around 1,000 auditions and the upcoming movie will have 10 to 12 tracks.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2017

Sangeet Som's ignorance of history really monumental: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has lashed out at Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Sangeet Som's "ignorance of history" for calling the Taj Mahal, the seventh wonder of the world, "a blot on Indian culture".

read more
News | 16 Oct 2017

Timmy Trumpet, Don Diablo join Time Out 72 line-up

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, American rapper Wiz Khalifa and American singer Jason Derulo will be joined by more global artistes like Don Diablo and Timmy Trumpet at the multi-genre music festival Time Out 72 in Goa in December.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2017

Classical music and technology can go hand-in-hand: Vocalist Shubha Mudgal

MUMBAI: Eminent Indian classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal, who never fails to mesmerise audiences with her soulful voice, believes that classical music and technology, which ease the teaching and learning processes, can go hand-in-hand.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2017

RIFF 2017 was an amazing sweep of traditional music

MUMBAI: From Scotland to Spain, from Ghana to Mexico, from France to here in India, the rustic charm of grassroots musicians is markedly different from the popular beats heard at famed music festivals across the globe.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saavn Originals brings in fresh content with 'Talking Music'

MUMBAI: Saavn has been offering some outstanding content to its users through Saavn Originals anread more

Press Releases
Celebrate a Smoke-free Diwali with Radio City ke Patake

MUMBAI: Radio City announced a social awareness drive to highlight the importance of celebrating read more

Press Releases
Times Music and JioMusic brings musical Diwali

MUMBAI: On the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, Times Music in association with JioMusic is offeread more

News
9XM promotes gift of happiness this Diwali

MUMBAI: We go through so much stress in our day-to-day life, but how many of us actually do sometread more

Press Releases
BIG FM wins Media Partner Of The Year at Emvies’17

MUMBAI: The annual award show of The Advread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singers say 'no' to crackers this Diwali

MUMBAI: Diwali is the festival of lights, but every year because of enormous cracker burning we have to cope up with various environmental and...read more

2
AIR played an important role in my marriage: Mamta Sehgal

A woman plays diverse roles before and after her marriage and each time with numerous challenges in life. Somewhere between the hustle bustles of...read more

3
I am a huge fan of Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar: Parichay

 MUMBAI: This Dubai based singer-composer recently collaborated with international star Sean Kingston and has many more overseas collaborations in...read more

4
Sachin- Jigar to be the guest on Bhai Dooj episode of 'Om Shanti Om'

MUMBAI: Popular composer duo Sachin- Jigar is going to make an appearance on Star Bharat's Om Shanti Om.The coming episode would be the Bhai Dooj...read more

5
I have grown up listening to '90s songs: Sukriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Imagine you growing up admiring something and one day you get a chance to do the same thing? Won’t that make you feel on the top of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group