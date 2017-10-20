Sachin- Jigar to be the guest on Bhai Dooj episode of 'Om Shanti Om'

MUMBAI: Popular composer duo Sachin- Jigar is going to make an appearance on Star Bharat's Om Shanti Om.

The coming episode would be the Bhai Dooj special episode where Sachin and Jigar who actually share a brotherhood bond with each other would be coming for this special episode.

The Badlapur composers would be seen judging the contestants based on their performances. The songs of the episode will be totally based on the theme, which is Bhai Dooj.

The episode will see one of the judges Kanika Kapoor missing from the show in this episode.

The coming episode is surely going to lighten up your Diwali.