Riya Biswas eliminated from 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

MUMBAI: The viewers of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 are going to witness another shocking elimination in the coming episode. The contestant who is going to be eliminated in the coming episode is none other than one of the most loved contestants Riya Biswas.

The elimination of another strong name of the show has indeed come as a shocker even to us. The recent elimination, about which we were the first ones to inform you, had come as a shocker as it was the name of another strong contestant of the show Yumna Ajin.

With second shocking elimination on the show, the competition is surely going to get tough for the other kids in the show.

