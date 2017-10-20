I am a huge fan of Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar: Parichay

MUMBAI: This Dubai based singer-composer recently collaborated with international star Sean Kingston and has many more overseas collaborations in the pipeline. In India, he has collaborated with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani and there is no stopping him. We are talking about Parichay, who earlier this year also went on to collaborate with Rockstar fame actress, Nargis Fakhri on the single Habitaan Vigaad Di.

On his recent collaboration with Sean, the singer said, “This was the first time I had collaborated with Sean (Kingston) for Saare Mundaye Nu. Hearing to those beats given to the song, Sean (Kingston) told me that the beat was really nice, catchy, and as a musician, I know that the vocals do come naturally and it did come on this track."

Parichay revealed that they hung up a little before shooting for the video. "I spoke to him and told him that he has got a huge fan base in India," added he.

The singer is currently planning an 'India tour'. This will kick off soon.

On his upcoming projects, Parichay stated, “Music is what I love doing and I have a lot more music coming up. I have few artistes in mind that I want to work with, also I have two singles coming up.”

The singer who does not promote smoking also happens to be a huge fan of singers Kishore Kumar and Rafi. "I love to listen to Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi songs. I can sing them too and I feel that music is forever. I am a huge fan of Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar," adds Parichay.