RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Oct 2017 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

'Tu Chale Toh' from 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' is out now

MUMBAI:  There’s a special Diwali treat for all the Irrfan Khan fans across! The second song titled Tu Chale Toh from National Award winning Irrfan Khan's next release Qarib Qarib Singlle is out now. 

The new song from the film has released on the auspicious day of Diwali, unveiling a new side to Yogi and Jaya's journey.   

Irrfan Khan is playing the character of Yogi, a young and a carefree guy along with the Malayalam sensation Parvathy. The actress will mark her debut in Bollywood with this film. 

This quirky love story travels through the cities of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok taking us on an unusual ride of a middle-age romance.   

The track titled Tu Chale Toh is a soulful number and is being sung by the famous singer Papon in his exquisite voice. With music by Rochak Kohli, the heart touching song is written by Hussain Haidry.

The first song 'Khatam Kahani' by Nooran Sisters had caught a lot of attention. For more inputs on upcoming songs read the story below:

Also Read: I have travelled for the music of 'Qarib Qarib Singlle': Vishal Mishra

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10 November 2017.

Tags
Tu Chale Toh Qarib Qarib Singlle Irrfan Khan Bikaner Rishikesh Gangtok Papon Rochak Kohli Hussain Haidry
Related news
News | 19 Oct 2017

Diwali is not only about celebrating light but it's also about spreading light: Shamir Tandon

MUMBAI: As the nation is excited to celebrate the festival of light Diwali, music director Shamir Tandon, presents Karein Roshni - a musical ensemble of the visually challenged. He travelled across India to scout these gifted singers. Each one of them possesses a unique voice texture.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2017

I have travelled for the music of 'Qarib Qarib Singlle': Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: Indian music industry has the finest new talents and amongst them is Vishal Mishra. The artiste, who has given several hits to the Bollywood and Marathi industry, now composes tracks for upcoming Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Singlle.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2017

Irrfan got tensed for his new song

MUMBAI: Actor Irrfan Khan got tensed for his latest song Jaan Le Lu Teri, says its lyricist Rajshekhar. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film Qareeb Qareeb Single is a modern age romantic drama with a refreshing angle of love story. Its first song will release later on Thursday.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2017

Sennheiser Top 50 season 3 Grand Finale ends with a bang

MUMBAI: Strengthening its commitment of building a platform for independent music in India, Sennheiser, the 70-year old German audio brand, announced the winner for Sennheiser Top 50 Season 3 basis the on-ground grand finale held at Hard Rock Café, Mumbai.

read more
News | 19 Sep 2017

North East Festival to return to Delhi for the fifth time

MUMBAI: The fifth edition of the North East Festival, which brings together the numerous colours and talents of the region, will begin here on 3 November.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Celebrate a Smoke-free Diwali with Radio City ke Patake

MUMBAI: Radio City announced a social awareness drive to highlight the importance of celebrating read more

Press Releases
Times Music and JioMusic brings musical Diwali

MUMBAI: On the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, Times Music in association with JioMusic is offeread more

News
9XM promotes gift of happiness this Diwali

MUMBAI: We go through so much stress in our day-to-day life, but how many of us actually do sometread more

Press Releases
BIG FM wins Media Partner Of The Year at Emvies’17

MUMBAI: The annual award show of The Advread more

News
Apple Music to be your musical companion this Diwali

MUMBAI: This Diwali Apple Music has some exclusive offerings for its precious listeners.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood singers share childhood Diwali memories

MUMBAI: Finally the festival of lights is here! Diwali is a festival which is very close to all, the festival which not only brings happiness but...read more

2
King of Pop Daler Mehndi to celebrate green Diwali

MUMBAI: King of pop Daler Mehndi has always been investing time in good things. He has finally come back with green Diwali that he has been working...read more

3
Exclusive: DJ Hardik's Diwali playlist for you

MUMBAI: With the festival of light around the corner, B-town is already partying with great vigour and joy. Like any other festivals, Diwali is...read more

4
Japanese act Hibari to connect with India through music at New Wave Asia 2017

MUMBAI: Can you imagine going to a foreign land and taking the centre stage not knowing their language? Well, most of us would prefer a deadly...read more

5
Singers greet all with heart-warming messages this Diwali

MUMBAI: We hope you are enjoying your Diwali and having a great time. To brighten up this festive season we at Radioandmusic bring you heart-warming...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group