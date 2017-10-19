'Tu Chale Toh' from 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' is out now

MUMBAI: There’s a special Diwali treat for all the Irrfan Khan fans across! The second song titled Tu Chale Toh from National Award winning Irrfan Khan's next release Qarib Qarib Singlle is out now.



The new song from the film has released on the auspicious day of Diwali, unveiling a new side to Yogi and Jaya's journey.



Irrfan Khan is playing the character of Yogi, a young and a carefree guy along with the Malayalam sensation Parvathy. The actress will mark her debut in Bollywood with this film.



This quirky love story travels through the cities of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok taking us on an unusual ride of a middle-age romance.



The track titled Tu Chale Toh is a soulful number and is being sung by the famous singer Papon in his exquisite voice. With music by Rochak Kohli, the heart touching song is written by Hussain Haidry.

The first song 'Khatam Kahani' by Nooran Sisters had caught a lot of attention. For more inputs on upcoming songs read the story below:

Also Read: I have travelled for the music of 'Qarib Qarib Singlle': Vishal Mishra

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10 November 2017.