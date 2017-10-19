Singers greet all with heart-warming messages this Diwali

MUMBAI: We hope you are enjoying your Diwali and having a great time. To brighten up this festive season we at Radioandmusic bring you heart-warming wishes from B-Town singers.

Arjun Kanungo: Every Diwali my family has a puja and the whole family gets together. All my cousins, uncles etc all get together and have a good family time. I am from a Rajasthani business family so this festival is especially important to everyone because having good Diwali means good luck for anything we do in business. I am particularly fond of Peda and by the end of Diwali I look like one. Wishing you a very happy Diwali. I hope you guys have a fantastic year full of love and light. Be careful when you are out bursting firecrackers. Try not to go to crazy with the firecrackers it’s harmful to the environment and to you.

Akasa Singh: A lot of times I sit and paint diyas and a rangoli outside my house. On the day of Diwali there is puja at home and post Diwali celebration there is a lot of photo session which goes on, with a lot of food and board games. I am not a big fan of Indian sweets but I love Kaju Katli and Motichoor ke ladoo.

Diwali can be so pretty with fairy lights/scented candles and rangoli. There is absolutely zero need of firecrackers which are the most dangerous and pointless things in the festivals. Avoid buying them because they encourage child labour.

Sonu Kakkar: We celebrate Diwali at home only with mom and dad but this time mom and dad are at Rishikesh. I do celebrate with my family. So, usually, we have a lot of food items which we make like Dal Kachori, Kaju sweet and many more food items. We also play a lot of games and have a lot of fun. While we do have our regular rituals during Diwali.

Sangeet Haldipur: Usually I do all the rituals wearing new clothes. This is the time when you want to spend time with your friends and family. My favourite Diwali sweet is Kaju Katli. This is one sweet that you can find in anyone’s house.