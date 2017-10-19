RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Oct 2017 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Siddharth Basrur collaborates with Tonic Worldwide to help dogs this Diwali

MUMBAI: Diwali is a festival of joy and happiness right? But how can it be a festival of joy when we really harm people around us. Not only elderly people in our society but also animals get really affected because of all the hazardous chemicals that the crackers let out.

Animals Matter To Me, an animal NGO committed to the welfare of all types of animals collaborated with Tonic Worldwide to compose therapeutic music specifically for dogs. The campaign TurnOnTheWoofer is also supported by Sony Mix and aims at providing dogs a musical relief this festive season. The music has been composed by Siddharth Basrur with a unique technology that helps dogs calm down during stressful situations.

This is the first time an NGO has taken such an action in India. While dog relaxing music is already available online, no such endeavour has been taken previously in India. It turns out that dogs are not very different from humans. Recent research shows that certain types of music encourage calmness more successfully than others do for dogs.

Animals Matter To Me Founder Ganesh Nayak said, “Diwali is the most difficult time of the year for dogs, pets as well as strays. I have seen them getting anxiety attacks and palpitations. They turn very restless and have no other option than to just bear the mental torture. So, when this idea came up, I truly believed it had merit in calming them down. We experimented the innovation with a few of our dogs and it worked wonderfully. Even some of the most hyperactive dogs became calm after listening to the music. We’ve started playing the music every day in our rehab centre and it has shown us great results.”

Tonic Worldwide chief strategy officer Unmisha Bhatt said, “We wanted to make sure no one felt left out this Diwali. While everyone talks about not about bursting crackers and having a safe Diwali, we all know that this process is going to take some time and cannot happen overnight. So, rather than asking people to take action, we took action ourselves and tried to create an impact.”

Tonic Worldwide creative director Ashwin Dutt said, “The idea was to create something that not just helps dogs during Diwali but also during other occasions. I’m an animal lover and I’ve seen dogs suffering from separation anxiety or situations such as bad weather. The music can also be used to calm down hyperactive dogs and whimpering puppies. Our enthusiastic team wanted to come up with a permanent solution and not just another social media campaign this festive season. We have also made the music freely available for pet owners so that this Diwali turns out to be a happy one for everyone.”

Click here to view the video:

Tags
Siddharth Basrur Ashwin Dutt TurnOnTheWoofer Animals Matter To Me Sony Mix Tonic Worldwide
Related news
News | 07 Dec 2016

After M S Dhoni-The Untold Story, Siddharth Basrur sings for Kannada film

MUMBAI: Siddharth Basrur, the frontman of progressive metal band Goddess Gagged is all set to add another feather to his cap. Basur has already recorded a track for music director Arjun Janya who is based in Bengaluru.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2016

Jammin' new video (and music) goes international

MUMBAI: The seventh track of the Jammin’ initiative featuring noted composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, emerging playback singer Siddharth Basrur (of Goddess Gagged) and rap trio Mumbai’s Finest turns up to be the grandest effort so far.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2016

Light up the weekend with the week's top rated songs

MUMBAI: Last week 'Udta Punjab' songs made a lot of noise and so did Sunny Leone’s special number Hug Me from Beiimaan Love.Though both still continue to get fare share of attention, the toppers this week are the newbies.

read more
News | 03 Jun 2016

RJ Sidhu to play a cameo in Colors' 'Thapki Pyar Ki'

MUMBAI: RJ Sidhu best known for his Fever FM show 'Nanachi Tang' will be seen on Colors' 'Thapki Pyar Ki'.

read more
News | 31 May 2016

RJ Anmol rubbishes TV debut reports

MUMBAI: RJ Anmol who recently tied the knot with actress Amrita Rao has been in the news for having bagged a role as an anchor for an upcoming show, titled 'Life Ka Recharge' at &TV. However, when Radioandmusic.com contacted the RJ, he rubbished the news and called it a baseless rumour.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Celebrate a Smoke-free Diwali with Radio City ke Patake

MUMBAI: Radio City announced a social awareness drive to highlight the importance of celebrating read more

Press Releases
Times Music and JioMusic brings musical Diwali

MUMBAI: On the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, Times Music in association with JioMusic is offeread more

News
9XM promotes gift of happiness this Diwali

MUMBAI: We go through so much stress in our day-to-day life, but how many of us actually do sometread more

Press Releases
BIG FM wins Media Partner Of The Year at Emvies’17

MUMBAI: The annual award show of The Advread more

News
Apple Music to be your musical companion this Diwali

MUMBAI: This Diwali Apple Music has some exclusive offerings for its precious listeners.read more

top# 5 articles

1
King of Pop Daler Mehndi releases VR music video at the 2017 Samsung Developer Conference

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s pop King Daler Mehndi will be releasing VR music video at the 2017 Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco.  The...read more

2
Japanese act Hibari to connect with India through music at New Wave Asia 2017

MUMBAI: Can you imagine going to a foreign land and taking the centre stage not knowing their language? Well, most of us would prefer a deadly...read more

3
King of Pop Daler Mehndi to celebrate green Diwali

MUMBAI: King of pop Daler Mehndi has always been investing time in good things. He has finally come back with green Diwali that he has been working...read more

4
'Tu Chale Toh' from 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' is out now

MUMBAI:  There’s a special Diwali treat for all the Irrfan Khan fans across! The second song titled Tu Chale Toh from National Award winning Irrfan...read more

5
DJ Chetas composes ‘Itna Sanata Kyu Hai' for 'Golmaal Again'

MUMBAI: Golmaal Again has released its second song titled Itna Sannata Kyu Hai. The first song released was Maine Tujhko Dekha, a re-created song of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group