King of Pop Daler Mehndi to celebrate green Diwali

MUMBAI: King of pop Daler Mehndi has always been investing time in good things. He has finally come back with green Diwali that he has been working on since 1998.

Speaking about it he said, “We have been gifting Tulsi plants every year during Diwali.”

He asked his fans to laugh, let go, dance, sing and take care of their body, mind and soul.

Mehndi does not indulge in parties. He said, “We stay close to loved ones, light up their lives with a small gesture, spend a cracker of time with family and friends.”

He and his family will meet with the loved ones for lunch on Diwali and visit the Gurdwara Sahab.