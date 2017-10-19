RadioandMusic
News |  19 Oct 2017 16:28 |  By RnMTeam

Japanese act Hibari to connect with India through music at New Wave Asia 2017

MUMBAI: Can you imagine going to a foreign land and taking the centre stage not knowing their language? Well, most of us would prefer a deadly adventure sport over being in an alien world. But, there is an artiste who has decided on stepping out of his comfort zone to explore more musically. It’s his love for the art that has put him on the list of performers at the fourth edition of New Wave Asia music festival.

This artiste is Tsutomu Noguchi best known by his stage name Hibari. We have known that English as a language is not promoted on a large scale in Japan; thus Hibari’s options to communicate with the world have been limited. But, this time he has decided on connecting with all through his music.

This Japanese chiptune/rap/punk artiste is one of the emerging talents of Japan. He is a solo performer whose acts usually include the mike and an analog synthesizer. They have been his companions at his live acts in Japan and they will accompany him in India.

Hibari is emerging as a strong act in Japan, but he personally feels that there is scope for improvement in his music. On Indian music the artiste states, “Indian music is very diverse and of high quality.”

The performer would like to explore Indian music during his maiden visit to India. Hibari is also looking forward to: “Seeing the cityscape of India, New Wave Asia 4 performers and I am looking forward to showing you Hibari.”

Also Read: Experience some of the emerging Asian sounds at New Wave Asia 2017

The Japanese talent does not want his audience in India to come with any backlog. He wants them to first see his act and then judge him. “Throw away prejudice,” he says.

Most performers try interacting with their audience during their acts, but Hibari will let his music speak. However, he will try to do his bit verbally. “I will talk in simple English and body language. Though, I can’t communicate fluently in English, but music is music anywhere.”

Don’t miss on catching up with this wonderful artiste at New Wave Asia from 26-29 October 2017.

 

 
 
HIBARI New Wave Asia Japan India music
