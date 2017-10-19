Exclusive: DJ Hardik's Diwali playlist for you
MUMBAI: With the festival of light around the corner, B-town is already partying with great vigour and joy. Like any other festivals, Diwali is incomplete without Bollywood songs. But, this time instead of coming up with our own song list, we thought of bringing you a playlist from a DJ.
Here is DJ Hardik aka Hardik Hirani's setlist to make your Diwali fun filled --
Kala Chashma - Baar Baar Dekho
Radha - Jab Harry Met Sejal
Dil Cheeze Tujhe De Di - Airlift
Badri Ki Dulhania - Badri Ki Dulhania
Badtmeez Dil - Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani
Dheere Se - Yo Yo Honey Singh
Main Tera Boyfriend – Raabta
Gulabo - Shaandaar
High Rated Gabru - Guru Randhawa
Punjabi Song Kangana
Khadke Glassi
Lets Nacho – Kapoor and Sons
Mere Rashke Qamar – Baadshaho
Mundian Tu Bach Ke
Laun Gawacha – Nucleya