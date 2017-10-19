Exclusive: DJ Hardik's Diwali playlist for you

MUMBAI: With the festival of light around the corner, B-town is already partying with great vigour and joy. Like any other festivals, Diwali is incomplete without Bollywood songs. But, this time instead of coming up with our own song list, we thought of bringing you a playlist from a DJ.

Here is DJ Hardik aka Hardik Hirani's setlist to make your Diwali fun filled --

Kala Chashma - Baar Baar Dekho

Radha - Jab Harry Met Sejal

Dil Cheeze Tujhe De Di - Airlift

Badri Ki Dulhania - Badri Ki Dulhania

Badtmeez Dil - Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani

Dheere Se - Yo Yo Honey Singh

Main Tera Boyfriend – Raabta

Gulabo - Shaandaar

High Rated Gabru - Guru Randhawa

Punjabi Song Kangana

Khadke Glassi

Lets Nacho – Kapoor and Sons

Mere Rashke Qamar – Baadshaho

Mundian Tu Bach Ke

Laun Gawacha – Nucleya