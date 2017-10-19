Diwali is not only about celebrating light but it's also about spreading light: Shamir Tandon

MUMBAI: As the nation is excited to celebrate the festival of light Diwali, music director Shamir Tandon, presents Karein Roshni - a musical ensemble of the visually challenged. He travelled across India to scout these gifted singers. Each one of them possesses a unique voice texture. Their recent song titled Karein Roshni is happy song asking people to pledge this Diwali to donate their eyes by bringing a ray of hope to their community. The song has crossed more than 10.3 million views since its launch earlier this month. Shamir Tandon has been instrumental to conceptualize and give this project a life. The campaign started ten days ago with a press conference in Delhi.

Shamir explained, “Diwali is a festival of lights (Roshni) and it is just that 1.2 people celebrate it with pomp and show. We thought that the festival is not only about celebrating light but it’s also about spreading light. Khushiya manana hi nahi balki batna bhi hai. We want people to pledge this Diwali that they will donate their eyes when they leave the world. Their eyes can be constructively and productively utilized to make someone’s life better to live in this world.

He also added, “Living whole life bare vision is a very difficult thing. The singers of Karein Roshni have a difficult life but they are very positive people. They are very happy people though they don’t have eyes to see. But to survive in this big bad world is very difficult when you can’t see. Of course, God has given them much more than their vision but the fact still remains that it’s a different life than us. Agar hum unki zindagi mein roshni kar payein then I think that will the greatest way to celebrate Diwali.”

It was LG Head Corporate Marketing Amit Gujral who came up with this idea. Shamir said, “Amit Gujral came up with this initiative saying pledging is the first step toward donation and awareness. So, it is necessary to create that awareness among the people that when they leave the world the pledge converts into an actual mission. The whole campaign is about creating awareness and appealing to the people to understand the need for this and act upon it.”

He further added, “I have great reverence for singer Hariharan. Hari Ji and Sanjeev Kapoor the chef adopted this singer from Jharkhand called Tumpa Gupta. They are helping her to survive in this world and she is being taught music by them. Suresh Wadkar and another singer gave me the reference of Prerna Agarwal. I have few friends who are very active on stage sangeet and one among them is playback singer Sanjeevni she introduced me to Daniel and Sejal.”

The music video was to kick-start the CSR campaign by LG India to offer free eye operations to the needy by partnering with Sankara Eye Hospital, a leading charitable eye hospital. This year is a milestone for LG as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary in India. The initiative also offers the consumers participating, a chance to play live games with the Blind Cricket World Cup Winning Team, managed and supported by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

LG head corporate marketing Amit Gujral said, “LG’s core value is to make life good not only via consumer-centric products selling but also contributing to the society to improve lifestyles. We are thankful for all those are associating in the cause to help in lighting the lives of visually-impaired people. Karein Roshni is a step from us to help these people. We aim to make their dream of seeing this world come true with this initiative.”

Shamir Tandon association with LG started off a long time ago. He has founded his own company in 2010 called Music Boutique. Music Boutique works very closely with LG India on multiple campaigns. Their recent Diwali TVC of #NayeIndiawaliDiwali strategy was created by him weaving it in brand Diwali TVC sung by Shaan has crossed over 45 Million views. The TVC was made to show that India is welcoming new technologies also keeping in mind the old relations.

Their previous campaign on LG astronaut digital film composed by Shamir Tandon and sung by Papon crossed a milestone with over 104 million views on YouTube. This was the most watched film in the month of May.

Check Karein Roshni here: