News |  18 Oct 2017 12:24 |  By RnMTeam

Vh1 to add fireworks to your last minute Diwali preparations

MUMBAI: None of us can deny how current chartbusters can not only add the charm to a Diwali party but also is the perfect pleaser to ooze the festive mood when you are glamming your house with DIY, running errands or cooking a delicious Diwali meal.

If you were busy closing matters till the evening before and had no time to bring together the playlist for your Diwali party, there is no room for hassle, Vh1 has got your back with the Vh1 Fireworks Light It Up.

You would be rest assured to bring in the colour of lights this year, with Vh1 Fireworks Light It Up to make it special and memorable for yourself, your family and friends.                 

A resplendent way to make Diwali grand without firecrackers

Filling in the void of firecrackers is difficult, especially when everyone wishes to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali. By tuning into Vh1 Fireworks, astounding and groovy music would be a great way to keep your mind off the polluting firecrackers and yet roister Diwali!

Use Diwali wisely, out of work!

With the help of good music, you could promote your creative indulgent by doing different activities this Diwali. This would act as a stress reliever and allow you to make the most of Diwali and the long weekend before getting back to work.

Reason to host your very own Diwali party

With an effortless playlist, all ready to use by simply turning your television on, Vh1 Fireworks simplifies the entire preparation (which we all agree, does seem like a handful) of hosting a Diwali party. Even if you are attending one, the Light It Up would ensure you enjoy to the fullest with an exciting line-up of all the trending tunes.

Formulate an additional activity along with playing cards and housie

With great music, we wonder if many of us would love to divert from the traditional games and in addition organize dance performances or even karaoke!

After all, it’s Vh1 Fireworks Light It up, the playlist that would never leave you disappointed.

