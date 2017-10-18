Shankar Mahadevan collaborates with sons for Diwali song

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan has collaborated for the first time with both his sons Siddharth and Shivam for a new song Dilwali Diwali.



Composed by Siddharth and Soumil and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is being launched on FM station Radio City on the occasion of Diwali.



It is fun and festive and will be played across 33 cities that the station is present in.



Adding to the festivities, Shankar and his team have also composed a special new station jingle for Radio City -- a mash-up of the Dilwali Diwali song with the station's Rag Rag Mein Daude City anthem.



Mahadevan said: "Music connects all of us universally! For us, everything we do is 'Dil se' and we wanted to help everyone celebrate this Diwali from the heart, filled with lots of love, 'ladoos', laughter and joy all rolled into one; bringing my two amazing kids Siddharth and Shivam and me together for first time ever with our song Dilwali Diwali."



"May you all have a happy and a prosperous Dilwali Diwali."

(Source: IANS)