News |  18 Oct 2017 19:40 |  By RnMTeam

Rahman took around 1,000 auditions for '99 Songs'

MUMBAI: Oscar winning music director AR Rahman, who has written and co-produced ‘99 songs’, says the lead couple of the film was chosen from around 1,000 auditions and the upcoming movie will have 10 to 12 tracks.

On Wednesday, Rahman said on Facebook that the film’s production is going on in full swing.

“For the past couple of years, we have taken the time necessary to hold around a 1,000 auditions so that we could find the right boy and girl. I think we have found those special people who have brought freshness and talent to the screen,” Rahman wrote.

“The main actors have been trained for over a year at the KM Music Conservatory where they’ve learned to play the musical instruments needed for their roles. They have also attended exclusive acting workshops in Hollywood.

“The album will have 10 or 12 tracks that I hope you like,” he added.

Rahman, who is backing the film under his banner YM Movies along with Ideal Entertainment, said that ‘99 Songs’ is being shot in India and the makers have finished a “long shooting schedule in Ukraine”. He said the movie is ‘almost’ complete.

“Soon we’re getting ready to release the music album (it’s been four years in the making). Everyone at YM Movies, Ideal Entertainment and director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy are super excited to bring you this musical movie experience called ’99 Songs’,” Rahman said.

(Source: IANS)

