Miley Cyrus to appear on 'Saturday Night Live' again
MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus will be making her fourth appearance on Saturday Night Live. She will appear as a musical guest this time.
"Saturday Night Live returns on 4 November with host Larry David and musical guest Miley Cyrus," read a post on the show's Twitter account, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Cyrus also took to the micro-blogging site to share the news with her fans.
She posted a photograph of herself in front of a carnival stall and wrote: "Performing on Saturday Night Live on 4 November."
Just like her prior appearances on the show, the Wrecking Ball singer will most likely appear in several sketches.
(Source: IANS)