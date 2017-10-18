RadioandMusic
News |  18 Oct 2017 13:29 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus to appear on 'Saturday Night Live' again

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus will be making her fourth appearance on Saturday Night Live. She will appear as a musical guest this time.

"Saturday Night Live returns on 4 November with host Larry David and musical guest Miley Cyrus," read a post on the show's Twitter account, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Cyrus also took to the micro-blogging site to share the news with her fans.

She posted a photograph of herself in front of a carnival stall and wrote: "Performing on Saturday Night Live on 4 November."

Just like her prior appearances on the show, the Wrecking Ball singer will most likely appear in several sketches. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Miley Cyrus Saturday Night Live Larry David Wrecking Ball
