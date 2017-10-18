Manson calls Bieber 'girl'

MUMBAI: Singer Marilyn Manson, who earlier said that there was "no beef" between him and singer Justin Bieber, has reignited his feud with the Baby singer by calling him a "girl".



Not just that, Manson also compared Bieber's intelligence to that of a squirrel, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"I still think you should go kick Justin Bieber's a**. Who the f**k does that guy think he is?. Well he's in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently," Manson said in a radio interview.



"The guy doesn't wear a shirt… But no, I don't like to fight with girls, so I don't want to fight with Justin Bieber," Manson added.



When asked about the whole drama, which was started after Bieber used Manson's image for his tour without his consent, Manson said: "I don't know, because I don't know how to use the mind of a squirrel."

(Source: IANS)