editorial
News |  18 Oct 2017 19:59 |  By RnMTeam

Gudgudi' from 'Secret Superstar' out now

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan Productions Secret Superstar is all set to release tomorrow. The team has just launched another song from the film titled Gudgudi.

As the story of the film revolves around Zaira Wasim, the artiste for each song was backed with Megha Mishra’s voice. While the new song is sung by the to-be-mommy Sunidhi Chauhan and we must say, it is one of Sunidhi’s best.

Also Read: I wish to have a baby girl: Sunidhi Chauhan

This song gives a fresh push to the story leading to the main plot. Penned by Kausar Munir, just like the rest this song too is composed by Amit Trivedi.

Check the song below:

Aamir Khan Productions Secret Superstar Gudgudi Zaira Wasim Sunidhi Chauhan Kausar Munir Amit Trivedi
