News |  18 Oct 2017 11:52 |  By RnMTeam

Dr M S Subbulakshmi remains unsurpassed phenomenon in Carnatic music: M Venkaiah Naidu

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said M S Subbulakshmi remains an unsurpassed phenomenon in Carnatic music and captivated the hearts of billions, not only in Tamil Nadu, south India but the entire world.

Addressing the gathering at the birth centenary commemoration of Dr Subbalakshmi in Chennai, the Vice President said she was affectionately referred to as MS Amma and was the face of Indian Carnatic music for several decades. He added that setting aside mere gimmicks and gymnastics of classical music, she delved deep into the soul of the music and brought forth the treasures from there, not only to the pundits or the elite but also to the common man. 

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, state Minister for Fisheries, Personnel and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar, family members of Dr Subbulakshmi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Naidu said, “Subbalakshmi rose to heights where all differences vanished and she took us there with her.”

He added, “All the Nations stood united when she sang in the assembly of the United Nations. In the enjoyment of such a fine expression of art all differences of caste creed, race and nationality evaporated.”

The Vice President said even Mahatma Gandhi was spellbound when he listened to her rendition of Vaishnava Janatho. Knowing that she might not be able to sing a song he had requested, Mahatma Gandhi is supposed to have said, “I would rather hear her recite the lines than hear anyone else sing it”.

He further stated that titans stood together when it came to appreciating the music that flowed in her mellifluous voice. Even the great sage of Kanchi, his holiness the Paramacharya was not an exception. She was an epitome of grace, respected by one and all.

“She was not only a singer par excellence but was also a great actor who donned the roles of baktha meera and Sakunthala on the silver screen. She had that divine glow, hailed by the great philosopher president Dr S Radhakrishnan as 'Brahma Tejas' found in the "God-intoxicated faces" of great sages. Dr Sarojini Naidu was the Nightingale of India by her verses, Dr Subbulakshmi was the Nightingale of India by her voice,” he ended.

Dr M S Subbulakshmi Carnatic music M Venkaiah Naidu Tamil Nadu Gandhi Dr S Radhakrishnan
