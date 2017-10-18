RadioandMusic
News |  18 Oct 2017 16:52 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Chetas composes ‘Itna Sanata Kyu Hai' for 'Golmaal Again'

MUMBAI: Golmaal Again has released its second song titled Itna Sannata Kyu Hai. The first song released was Maine Tujhko Dekha, a re-created song of Neend Churai Meri from Ishq.

Also Read: 'Maine Tujhko Dekha' replays the good old memories

Sung by Amit Mishra and Aditi Singh Sharma, the song is penned by Kumar and composed by Lijo George-DJ Chetas

The song is a party number and we say this only because of the music by Chetas.

Check the song below:

