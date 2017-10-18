Dhinchak Pooja to enter Bigg Boss 11

MUMBAI: The Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj girl Dhinchak Pooja who just became so famous with her not so loved, though heard song in the country is all set to enter Bigg Boss 11. Pooja will be seen as a wild card contestant.

Pooja was last in news for a FIR that was launched against the singer for not wearing a helmet and driving a two-wheeled vehicle in her song Dilon Ka Shooter.

She will be entering the show along with the thrown out contestant Priyank Sharma. The Roadies contestant had to exit for having physically attacked co-contestant Akash Dadlani.

Dhinchak Pooja’s entry will add to the drama in this already controversial season.