RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Oct 2017 14:05 |  By RnMTeam

Dhinchak Pooja to enter Bigg Boss 11

MUMBAI: The Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj girl Dhinchak Pooja who just became so famous with her not so loved, though heard song in the country is all set to enter Bigg Boss 11. Pooja will be seen as a wild card contestant.

Pooja was last in news for a FIR that was launched against the singer for not wearing a helmet and driving a two-wheeled vehicle in her song Dilon Ka Shooter.

She will be entering the show along with the thrown out contestant Priyank Sharma. The Roadies contestant had to exit for having physically attacked co-contestant Akash Dadlani.

Dhinchak Pooja’s entry will add to the drama in this already controversial season.

Tags
Dhinchak Pooja Bigg Boss 11 Priyank Sharma Selfie Maine LeLi Aaj Akash Dadlani Dilon ka shooter
Related news
News | 13 Oct 2017

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawala features in a new single

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawala who is creating quite a buzz inside the house is also in the news outside the house.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2017

Meet Bros wish luck to this Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant

MUMBAI: Meet Bros who are known for numbers like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and Baby Doll are supporting a Bigg Boss S11 contestant. The contestant is a rapper Akash Dadlani aka A- Ka$h.

read more
News | 17 Jul 2017

Are Dhinchak Pooja's videos back on YouTube?

MUMBAI: One of the hot news of the gone week was Dhinchak Pooja’s deleted videos. After the controversy of Katappa Singh, who had claimed copyright issue over her content and was also reviewing them, YouTube had pulled down the videos.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2017

'Dilon Ka Shooter' gets a fun twist by Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Here is something that can make your day. All you have to do is listen to Sonu Nigam’s fun twist of Dilon Ka Shooter in Kumar Sanu’s style.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2017

Dhinchak Pooja's videos deleted from YouTube

MUMBAI: The news of Katappa deleting the music videos of the young Indian YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja is getting trolled over by Twitterati. If you are wondering he is the same Katappa from Baahubali then you are wrong.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM promotes gift of happiness this Diwali

MUMBAI: We go through so much stress in our day-to-day life, but how many of us actually do sometread more

Press Releases
BIG FM wins Media Partner Of The Year at Emvies’17

MUMBAI: The annual award show of The Advread more

News
Apple Music to be your musical companion this Diwali

MUMBAI: This Diwali Apple Music has some exclusive offerings for its precious listeners.read more

News
Sony Music to distribute Oriya content

MUMBAI: Global music company Sony Music will distribute Jatra content, Sambalpuri folk songs andread more

Press Releases
Vh1 to light up October with explosive music

MUMBAI: Vh1 is all set to take celebrations to a higher decibel this festive season with new shoread more

top# 5 articles

1
Totem Pole Festival 2017 showcases national and international artistes

MUMBAI: The three-day teen music festival, Totem Pole 2017 which began on 13 October 2017 at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre ended on a high note...read more

2
Manson calls Bieber 'girl'

MUMBAI: Singer Marilyn Manson, who earlier said that there was "no beef" between him and singer Justin Bieber, has reignited his feud with the Baby...read more

3
Shankar Mahadevan collaborates with sons for Diwali song

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan has collaborated for the first time with both his sons Siddharth and Shivam for a new song Dilwali Diwali....read more

4
Sangeet Som's ignorance of history really monumental: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has lashed out at Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Sangeet Som's "ignorance of history" for calling the Taj...read more

5
Dr M S Subbulakshmi remains unsurpassed phenomenon in Carnatic music: M Venkaiah Naidu

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said M S Subbulakshmi remains an unsurpassed phenomenon in Carnatic music and captivated the hearts...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group