Viral Prodigy Anirudh Ravichander to work with Sony Music India for his pop single

MUMBAI: Sony Music and multitalented Anirudh Ravichander will be working together on his first Hindi pop single for the year which is scheduled to release in November 2017.

Popularly known as the viral prodigy Anirudh who has been creating waves with his music that have gone on to become massive hits. His sound scape borrows largely from electronic and R&B with an uncanny ability of seamlessly amalgamating earthy Indian elements. His unique music creating ability has placed him as one of the few Indian musicians who have been able to appeal to a hugely diverse audience across the world.

This pop single is touted be a one of its kind which is composed produced and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. “On my Birthday I am extremely excited to be sharing with music aficionados on this new concept I am working on, I am sure this is something you would have not seen before,” adds Anirudh Ravichander.