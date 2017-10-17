RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Oct 2017 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

Viral Prodigy Anirudh Ravichander to work with Sony Music India for his pop single

MUMBAI: Sony Music and multitalented Anirudh Ravichander will be working together on his first Hindi pop single for the year which is scheduled to release in November 2017.

Popularly known as the viral prodigy Anirudh who has been creating waves with his music that have gone on to become massive hits. His sound scape borrows largely from electronic and R&B with an uncanny ability of seamlessly amalgamating earthy Indian elements. His unique music creating ability has placed him as one of the few Indian musicians who have been able to appeal to a hugely diverse audience across the world.

This pop single is touted be a one of its kind which is composed produced and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. “On my Birthday I am extremely excited to be sharing with music aficionados on this new concept I am working on, I am sure this is something you would have not seen before,” adds Anirudh Ravichander.

Tags
Anirudh Ravichander Sony Music India pop single R&B
Related news
News | 13 Oct 2017

AR Rahman and Sony Music India pay tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sony Music India has come up with a lyrical version of his song Gurus Of Peace. The song Gurus Of Peace was the song by AR Rahman along with the voice of legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2017

Sony TV's 'Haasil' brings back original music to television

MUMBAI: It’s rare to find an original songs or soundtrack on a television show; thus, when you come across such a composition you’re just amazed. Sony TV’s upcoming show Haasil is looking forward to astonishing the audience.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2017

Sony Music with NID to create a visual masterpiece in honour of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sony Music associates with National Institute of Design (NID) to create a visual treat for Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 69th birth anniversary.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2017

Aria Jay returns to the scene with Soar

Brooklyn, New York native Aria Jay bursts back onto the scene with Soar from forth coming debut EP Growth.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2017

Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' creates history with 200 million YouTube views

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran’s Shape OF You has been viral since its release and India can still not get over the mode. The song has taken over the minds of listeners, broken multiple records and is yet topping charts and this phenomenon doesn’t seem to die down.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Music to distribute Oriya content

MUMBAI: Global music company Sony Music will distribute Jatra content, Sambalpuri folk songs andread more

Press Releases
Vh1 to light up October with explosive music

MUMBAI: Vh1 is all set to take celebrations to a higher decibel this festive season with new shoread more

News
Online radio Boxout.fm adds record label to its roster of roles

MUMBAI: When it launched in April earlier this year, Boxout.fm was envisioned as an online commuread more

News
TRAI to host open house discussion on Digital Radio Broadcasting

NEW DELHI: An Open House Discussion is being held later this month on the Consultation Paper issread more

News
BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

top# 5 articles

1
Riteish Deshmukh and Arko visit 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' sets

MUMBAI: Celebrity visits on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs have been a constant affair. We’ve seen some renowned Bollywood names make it to...read more

2
Google Doodle celebrates iconic singer Selena Quintanilla

MUMBAI: Google on Tuesday dedicated a doodle to Latin music's most formidable star Selena Quintanilla with an animated singing cartoon of the late...read more

3
Hard Kaur makes Sridevi dance to her tunes

MUMBAI: Hard Kaur who is always known to be doing something new, be it the chartbuster album The Rising Mix Tape Vol 1 or Glassy has now rapped for...read more

4
Budweiser joins American Kehlani and Director Fleur Fortune to release 'Touch

MUMBAI: Budweiser comes up with Touch, the ultimate musical anthem for Halloween, co-written by American RandB Star Kehlani and Grammy Award-winner...read more

5
Totem Pole Festival 2017 showcases national and international artistes

MUMBAI: The three-day teen music festival, Totem Pole 2017 which began on 13 October 2017 at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre ended on a high note...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group