Singer Yatharth Ratnum nominated for MTV EMA 2017

MUMBAI: The Stage season 1 winner Yatharth Ratnum has been nominated for MTV EMA 2017 in London as Best Indian Act.

The singer exclaimed, “This is really amazing as I got nominated for my first single Continents. It’s cool because I am nominated against real heavyweights like Nucleya, Raja Kumari, Hard Kaur and Parekh and Singh.”

The singer is all excited that he is hearing wishes and messages from all the sides on being nominated. He said. “Everyone is sending me a message saying we voted 100 times as multiple voting is allowed. It’s a good feeling for me to be there.”

Talking about his success he said, “The Stage was a much-needed show as there are so many artistes in this country and they are craving to tell their story. The Stage gave me the platform where I was able to tell my story. I come from Varanasi and to me to do western music or English music is a big deal. Stage changed my life around, gave me so much and now I get to work with top people in the industry. I really feel fortunate to be the winner of the show.”

The voting line will be open until 11 November and the final result for Best Indian Act will be announced in London on 12 November.