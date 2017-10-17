RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Oct 2017 16:20 |  By RnMTeam

Cher to return to big screen with 'Mamma Mia!' sequel

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Cher is confirmed as part of the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! cast.

The music icon had been posting tweets teasing her involvement in the upcoming sequel to Phyllida Lloyd-directed Mamma Mia! but it is now confirmed that she is one of the cast members, reports variety.com.

Details about her role are still under wraps, but the Oscar-winning artiste has hinted that she will have to dance in the follow-up to the 2008 ABBA musical.

In the tweets that she posted over the weekend, Cher wrote lyrics to ABBA's Fernando and posted: "Just went through two dance numbers. Everyone's great."

The 71-year-old also posted a pic of ABBA-style platform shoes to make the announcement official. She captioned the image with a kiss mark emoji.

In the film, written and directed by Ol Parker, Cher will join returning cast members including Meryl Streep as Donna, Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, Dominic Cooper as Sky, Pierce Brosnan as Sam, Stellan Skarsgard as Bill, Colin Firth as Harry, Julia Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya.

Newcomers in the film franchise are Andy Garcia, Lily James, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner.

The sequel is said to go back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present. It is scheduled to be released in theatres next year in July, within days of the 10th anniversary of the original's release.

Filming for the movie began in September in the UK and Croatia.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Cher Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! Phyllida Lloyd
Related news
News | 07 Jun 2017

Broadway musical on Cher's life to come in 2018

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Cher has announced that a musical on her life is all set to hit the Broadway in 2018. Cher made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

read more
News | 22 May 2017

Cher performs in pasties at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Cher just celebrated her 71st birthday, but that didnt stop her from flashing the flesh on stage at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. On 21 May , she belted out her biggest hits and danced around scantily-clad at the T-Mobile arena here, reports express.co.uk.

read more
News | 22 May 2017

Billboard Music Awards producers fear Trump bashing

MUMBAI: Producers of the Billboard Music Awards are worried that singer Cher, who is due to perform at the event -- her first award show in 15 years -- might be vocal against US President Donald Trump.

read more
News | 11 May 2017

Cher to receive 'The Icon Award' this year at Billboard Awards

MUMBAI: Diva of Pop music, Cher receives 'The Icon Award’ this year at Billboard Awards. Commonly referred to as the Goddess of Pop, Cher has transcended music, TV and film over the last six decades to become one of the biggest entertainers in the world.

read more
News | 16 Aug 2016

Cher heads back into the studio

MUMBAI: Singer Cher has been recording new music. The 70-year-old music legend spent 14 August in the studio laying down to tracks, although it is unclear if Cher is recording the tracks for a new album or whether they are for another project, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Music to distribute Oriya content

MUMBAI: Global music company Sony Music will distribute Jatra content, Sambalpuri folk songs andread more

Press Releases
Vh1 to light up October with explosive music

MUMBAI: Vh1 is all set to take celebrations to a higher decibel this festive season with new shoread more

News
Online radio Boxout.fm adds record label to its roster of roles

MUMBAI: When it launched in April earlier this year, Boxout.fm was envisioned as an online commuread more

News
TRAI to host open house discussion on Digital Radio Broadcasting

NEW DELHI: An Open House Discussion is being held later this month on the Consultation Paper issread more

News
BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jacob Plant reveals sultry acoustic edit of 'About You'

MUMBAI: Following on from the dynamic remix package, Jacob Plant unveils an acoustic version of latest single About You featuring vocals from Maxine...read more

2
Felix Cartal shares official video for 'Hold Tight', B-Side record to 'Get What You Give'

MUMBAI: In a world where adversity and diversity constantly threaten to tear us apart, dance music culture has always provided a safe haven of unity...read more

3
Liam Payne taking style inspiration from Cheryl?

MUMBAI: Former One Direction star Liam Payne seems to be taking style inspiration from his girlfriend Cheryl, as he was seen stepping out here in an...read more

4
Singer Yatharth Ratnum nominated for MTV EMA 2017

MUMBAI: The Stage season 1 winner Yatharth Ratnum has been nominated for MTV EMA 2017 in London as Best Indian Act.The singer exclaimed, “This is...read more

5
Sunidhi Chauhan to go on maternity leave post 'The Remix'

MUMBAI: The Bloody Hell singer Sunidhi Chauhan is in the seventh month of pregnancy, but she is not looking at going on a maternity break yet. She...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group