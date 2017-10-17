RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Oct 2017 16:39 |  By RnMTeam

Arijit Singh catches up with fan Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: Galti Se Mistake singer Arijit Singh has found a fan in the captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli. The cricketer took to Twitter today to express his fondness for Channa Mereya singer’s music.

His tweet read: “Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit.”

Check the tweet below:

Well, this is not the first time that Kohli has appreciated Arijit for his work on Twitter. It was in January 2016 too when the cricketer tweeted about the singer.

Check it below:

Well, the picture leaves us with a question as to what are the two experts’ up to. Are they working on a project together?

For the uninitiated Kohli has earlier rapped for music maestro AR Rahman.

Check the track here –

Stay tuned with Radioandmusic for more updates.

Tags
Arijit Singh Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Twitter tweet
Related news
News | 16 Oct 2017

Asha Bhosle gets 'starry welcome' at concert

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was overwhelmed to get a "starry welcome" at her Choti Si Asha concert in Ahmedabad.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2017

Honoured to address army cadets: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar says he felt honoured to address a meeting at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) here for army cadets.Akhtar took to Twitter on Saturday to praise the "great" institution.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2017

Ustaad Shamsher Singh was a fighter: Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: Ustaad Shamsher Singh, elder brother of Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi passed away on 9 October 2017. Both Singh and Mehndi announced this sad news on Twitter.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2017

Mika Singh urges Punjab government to rescue woman from Saudi Arabia

MUMBAI: The incident of Uzma who was forced to marry on a gunpoint to a man in Pakistan is still fresh in our minds. Today, we have come across a similar incidence in Saudi Arabia.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2017

Salim-Sulaiman to be Project 511 brand ambassadors

MUMBAI: Salim and Sulaiman Merchant are now the brand ambassadors of Project 511 which is an NGO at Telangana. Project 511 (NGO), an initiative of Hyderabad Round Table 8 have carried out many initiatives which help in providing quality education and basic necessities to kids.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Music to distribute Oriya content

MUMBAI: Global music company Sony Music will distribute Jatra content, Sambalpuri folk songs andread more

Press Releases
Vh1 to light up October with explosive music

MUMBAI: Vh1 is all set to take celebrations to a higher decibel this festive season with new shoread more

News
Online radio Boxout.fm adds record label to its roster of roles

MUMBAI: When it launched in April earlier this year, Boxout.fm was envisioned as an online commuread more

News
TRAI to host open house discussion on Digital Radio Broadcasting

NEW DELHI: An Open House Discussion is being held later this month on the Consultation Paper issread more

News
BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

top# 5 articles

1
Harshi Mad does charity for disabled kids in Kutch

MUMBAI: The multigenre performer Harshi Mad known to have collaborated on singles with artiste like Mika Singh, DJ Bravo and performed live concerts...read more

2
Kacey Musgraves marries Ruston Kelly

MUMBAI: Country singer Kacey Musgraves married her fiance Ruston Kelly at a ceremony here. The wedding took place on Saturday, her representative...read more

3
Viral Prodigy Anirudh Ravichander to work with Sony Music India for his pop single

MUMBAI: Sony Music and multitalented Anirudh Ravichander will be working together on his first Hindi pop single for the year which is scheduled to...read more

4
Riteish Deshmukh and Arko visit 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' sets

MUMBAI: Celebrity visits on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs have been a constant affair. We’ve seen some renowned Bollywood names make it to...read more

5
Google Doodle celebrates iconic singer Selena Quintanilla

MUMBAI: Google on Tuesday dedicated a doodle to Latin music's most formidable star Selena Quintanilla with an animated singing cartoon of the late...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group