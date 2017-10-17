Arijit Singh catches up with fan Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: Galti Se Mistake singer Arijit Singh has found a fan in the captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli. The cricketer took to Twitter today to express his fondness for Channa Mereya singer’s music.

His tweet read: “Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit.”

Check the tweet below:

Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit. pic.twitter.com/aQMeGjQP8y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2017

Well, this is not the first time that Kohli has appreciated Arijit for his work on Twitter. It was in January 2016 too when the cricketer tweeted about the singer.

Check it below:

I am probably one of the biggest fans of Arijit Singh. Mesmerised by his talent and soulful voice. I am short of words actually. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 24, 2016

Well, the picture leaves us with a question as to what are the two experts’ up to. Are they working on a project together?

For the uninitiated Kohli has earlier rapped for music maestro AR Rahman.

Check the track here –

Stay tuned with Radioandmusic for more updates.