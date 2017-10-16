Vidya Balan looks amazing in 'Ban Ja Rani'

MUMBAI: Finally the day is here! The most awaited song Ban Ja Rani from the most awaited film of the year Tumhari Sulu is out and the song is wonderful.

We hope you remember that this is a remake song from one of Guru Randhawa’s single with the same title. In case you missed on the inputs, know it below before you read the story further.

The song form Tumhari Sulu is re-worked, to offer some fresh elements to the audience.

The song is sung and penned by Guru Randhawa, the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal along with Randhawa.

Ban Ja Rani starring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul focuses on fun-loving moments shared by a married couple. The couple shares some sizzling moments in the video.

The original song also had a rap by Haji Springer which has been given a miss here.

If you are a Vidya Balan fan, the song will surely be on the top of your playlist. We say this because Balan is the best of her in the film and the song-video too.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the song below: