Sa Re Ga Ma Pa sweeps all non- fiction awards

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017 which has been topping the charts since the start of the season, was also in the front position in putting all the Zee Rishtey Awards in its kitty.

Yes, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017, yesterday took the all the non- fiction awards of the evening. The show won the ‘Best Non- Fiction Show Of The Year’ and the award for the ‘Best Host’ was given to Aditya Narayaṇ. Neha Kakkar, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshamiya won the award of ‘Best Judge’.

Happy on receiving the award, the Kun Faya Kun singer said, “It is a very nice feeling, and I would like to thank the jury as well as the co-judges and also the contestants because of whom the show has actually become what it is.”

The show managed to take away the entire cake, due to its popularity.

The host of the show, Aditya Narayan shared his excitement of winning the award on Twitter:

Best anchor! Best show! Best judges! Thank you #ZeeRishteyAwards for the honours. Thank you team. Thank you fans ️ pic.twitter.com/OoT4w313PT — Aditya Narayan (@ImAdityaNarayan) September 20, 2017

The judges along with the host Aditya also performed on Tamma Tamma during the welcome act. All of the judges also had performed solo on their favourite songs like Javed Ali performed on Jashan E Bahara, Reshammiya sang Hookah Bar and Kheech Meri Photo, and bubbly Neha performed on Kala Chashma after which all the other people from the show, like the contestants came with a big cake to celebrate Zee TV's 25th birthday just before unveiling the new logo the channel.