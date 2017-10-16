RadioandMusic
Rajkumar and Kriti share perfect chemistry in 'Main Hoon Saath Tere'

MUMBAI: The 10 November release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is here with its second song after Jogi. Just like the previous release, Main Hoon Saath Tere is another love song.

The makers of the film have released the second song featuring Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kadbanda. The actors are seen sharing an amazing chemistry on-screen. Rao has gained many fans this year with films like Behen Hogi Teri, Newton and now he is set to amaze the audience with his new romantic drama.

The song shows adorable moments between the newly-married couple.

Composed by Kaushik-Akash-Guddu (KAG) for JAM8, the song is beautified by Arijit Singh’s vocals, penned with expressive lyrics by Shakeel Azmi and Kunaal Verma.

Check the song below:

