Amazon Prime video brings The Remix format to India

MUMBAI: Popular singing reality show format which has been an established one in many countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, is coming to India.

We will see a singer pairing up with a DJ to create remixes of various popular songs on The Remix. This will be a ten episode property and one pair will be eliminated in each of its episodes. There won't be any public voting procedure in the show and the eliminations will be decided by the judges themselves. This will be the first-ever reality show of popular digital platform Amazon Prime Video.

The show will have a unique panel of judges which will comprise of Crazy Kiya Re singer Sunidhi Chauhan, Kai Po Che composer Amit Trivedi and music producer Nucleya. Popular television personality Karan Tacker will be seen hosting the show. The contestants of the show are some of the known names from various popular reality shows.

Amit Trivedi who will be seen as a judge for the first time ever said, “This is my first reality show and the concept of the show is fun and exciting. Overall it’s a new format for India. Here a DJ will join a singer to make their own remix.”

Another judge who will also be a debutant as a judge finds the concept very authentic is Nucleya. He stated, “When I was asked to be the judge of the show, I was very hesitant, because most of the shows in India are scripted, but this show is not scripted and I can say whatever I feel like about the performance.”

The third judge who is actually a veteran not just in singing but also when it comes to judging a show, Sunidhi Chauhan who has been a part of various reality shows like Indian Idol is entering the digital space.

“The concept of the show is interesting and is first of its kind. It will be exploring different kinds of talent in India. There is no platform for DJs in India and this show gives them a platform where the DJs will pair up with the singers to recreate, rearrange songs and make them sound new,” said the Desi Girl singer.

This is not the first time that a show like this with a foreign concept has come to our country; shows like India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Lip Sing Battle, Bigg Boss and many other such shows are seen by the Indian audience and are also popular with the folks.

Produced by Grey Matter, The Remix will go on-air sometime in February 2018.