News |  14 Oct 2017 16:17

Totem Pole is a platform for new artistes: Ashish Manchanda

MUMBAI: Youth music festival Totem Pole is on its day two of its second edition. The three days festival started off on 13 October and will wind up on 15 October. Festival features international bands like Navid from Norway and Naadro from Sri Lanka and headlining performances by Raghu Dixit, Dharavi Rocks and Best Kept Secret amongst others, this one of its kind celebration has been meticulously curated to provide a drug and alcohol-free environment, that is safe and conducive for young adults, pets, and families, allowing them to let their hair down and party.

On Totem Pole, Flying Carpet Production founder and musician Ashish Manchanda said, “From a long time my wife and I had a thought of doing something different that’s when she came up with this idea Totem Pole. Basically, the idea was to start a festival where children can go. Most of the festivals we have are at midnight and they don’t allow children. Totem Pole has opportunities for children and teenagers to participate in school dance competition, songwriting, making their Totem Pole, learn tattoo art and see the bands perform live.”

He further said, “This edition will be different as we are in the different venue. Last year we had at Pheonix Courtyard and this time we picked outdoor Bandra Fort as it will encompass more audience.”

Another aspect of the second edition is that it will feature the artists who are collaborated with SAARC Project. He said, “We have artists from SAARC Countries who will be performing. This initiative is supported by Kulturetanken as a musical show called Chauraha that brings the cultures of different countries together.”

Adding to this he said, “What is more important is that it is not just a festival. It is also a platform for new artistes and shapes new culture of music in India. So we’ll be releasing 14 EPs of the new artists on the following days.”

Totem Pole 2017 is looking forward to people supporting the performance of every artist so that there are more concerts and festivals.

Totem Pole 2017 Ashish Manchanda Bandra Fort SAARC Project Flying Carpet Production
