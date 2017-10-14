RadioandMusic
News |  14 Oct 2017 20:07 |  By RnMTeam

Madhuri is a natural singer: Raja Kumari

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter Raja Kumari, who has worked with Madhuri Dixit Nene, finds Bollywood's dancing diva a natural singer.

Madhuri is set to make her international music debut with the release of the album titled The Film Star, and Kumari is one of the artistes who has helped in putting it all together.

Asked about her experience of working with Madhuri, Kumari told IANS: "It was life changing. For me, growing up in America, exposure to Indian culture is mostly through Bollywood films. I learnt a lot from her. If you watch me dance, I do a lot of her steps. She has been my guru in a way."

"She is an incredible artiste. A humble and a beautiful person. She is great and is a natural singer. She is such a fast learner and a natural talent. It was such a blessing to work with her," added Kumari, also a rapper.

Kumari is currently in Mumbai for her latest song titled City slums for which she shot in the city's narrow lanes. She will perform at Summer House Café, Mumbai later on Saturday.

(Soure: IANS)

