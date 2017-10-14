I think live performances play a big role: Sumit Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: Known as the city of dreams, Mumbai is full-filling aspirations of artiste over the years now. With the same hope, Sumit Bhardwaj came to Mumbai and the city did not disappoint him.

Sumit hails from a town called Poonch in Jammu. He was five when he started his music learnings and has been performing live on stage for 15 years now. He moved to Mumbai two years ago and the city has welcomed him with open arms.

“My first live performance in Mumbai was in Threesome Cafe in Versova. Since then I am doing various live gigs and there is no stopping. I am proud to talk about my achievements today and the work I am doing because this is where I wanted to be all this while,” said Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj is currently associated with Happydemic which has tied up with Saregama music label. Happydemic artistes records cover songs for Saregama which are up on their YouTube channel. Bhardwaj also records covers which are up at least twice a month.

The singer performed at BKC Dive recently and he did not forget to bring in the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan touch to his act. Sumit performs fusions and mashups with other genre artists. He is a winner of Bharat Ki Shaan and Jammu Idol and Top 5 contestant of The Voice India.

“I have always been crazy about music reality shows. In my childhood, I never missed watching any reality shows. Being on the stage of The Voice India (2016) was a big moment for me. I have learned from my struggle period and reality shows that creativity is a must in singing. I am a fan of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and wish to perform on its stage,” said Bhardwaj.

With the help of motivating mentors from Happydemic, Bhardwaj is also recording for Bollywood movies. Interestingly, he has learned music composition and songwriting too.

“I have around 30-40 songs written by me. I wish to create a bank of songs so that whenever I have a requirement, I am ready with songs to present. I like Punjabi music tunes and I will soon be releasing a single, themed on love song with some Punjabi touch to it,” added Bhardwaj.