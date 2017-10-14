I have travelled for the music of 'Qarib Qarib Singlle': Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: Indian music industry has the finest new talents and amongst them is Vishal Mishra. The artiste, who has given several hits to the Bollywood and Marathi industry, now composes tracks for upcoming Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Mishra had some interesting experiences while working on the film. The first song that has released is Khatam Kahani. As the song demanded folk musicians, Mishra moved out of his comfort zone and reached Chandigarh in search of musicians.

“One day generally I was tapping some music adding lyrics to it and that’s how the song was made. Then as I went deeper in the song I decided I wanted folk musicians for this song. So, I started searching for artiste and I got musicians from Chandigarh for folk instruments. I feel so blessed to have got them, the kind of musicality they have is just amazing. Then I got Nooran Sisters to sing and it was just one male line which I opted to sing. I carried all the folk elements with me back to Mumbai and I worked on the entire song with my team,” said Mishra.

It was for the first time when Mishra worked with the legendary folk artiste like Nooran Sisters. He said, “They are amazing, their sound just takes up the space in music and they are so well connected to everything, so pure. Nooran Sisters are blessed artiste and I am glad to get the opportunity to work with them,” added Mishra.

Khatam Kahani is shot in the picturesque locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok, where the middle-aged couple discovers love and life on their trip which unfolds to be a crazy and desi adventure.

The song is written by Rajshekhar and sung by the Nooran Sisters. It totally goes with the love-hate frictional relationship shared by the couple.

Check the song below:

The Pyaar Ho composer-singer has worked on three songs from the movie including Khatam Kahani. Rest are two versions of Jaane De, a song which is very close to Mishra.

“I have worked on Jaane De extensively because it demanded a lot of emotions. The song was very tiring for me. The song comprises of different emotions and each person might take the song with diverse emotions,” said the composer.

For this song, Mishra travelled all the way to Dubai. He wanted Atif Aslam’s voice for this track. “Working with Atif was a blissful experience. The song Jaane De is not just a song it is a part of me. I had to give a lot of ‘me’ to the song to create it and Atif sang it the way I made it. The song is like if you connect with it, it will be yours forever,” he added.

Jaane De will release by end of this month.

Mishra has gained various experiences while working on the film’s music. As the movie is based on travelling, the songs have also made the composer travel to different places for a perfect song.

“I have travelled for the music of this film, it was a blissful experience and I got connect with talented people for music. It's beautiful how you get to learn and absorb so much,” ended Mishra.