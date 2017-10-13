Ustaad Shamsher Singh was fighter: Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: Ustaad Shamsher Singh, elder brother of Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi passed away on 9 October 2017. Both Singh and Mehndi announced this sad news on Twitter. This news came as a huge shock to all the celebrities and singers; many also went on to express their condolences on the social media.

We at Radioandmusic connected with Mehndi who opened up about Ustaad Shamsher Singh.

“Shamsher ji was unwell but we thought that he would make it. It was just three days back when we met him at the hospital and he was in a condition to communicate with us. But all of a sudden, his health started deteriorating and he went through multiple organ failure and that was his last,” says the singer.

The news brokedown Mehndi: “I had a complete breakdown. When I think of Shamsher ji, he was flamboyant, robust and full of life. As a family we were always together. We may have had differences but we were always united. As Mika (Singh) is the youngest, he was the one who was most pampered by Shamsher ji. Shamsher ji was ideally the most connected and had a goodwill that he garnered over the years for himself. Tabla was his forte; he worked with some renowned artistes.”

“Shamsher ji had his own cab company in the US known as Khalsa which provided services of exotic cars. So even before starting my career in the music industry, I worked in his company. Later when I grew in the music, I made a group which included my cousins and Ustad Shamsher Singh ji. I showed them the world, as in how to face the public, introduced him to concerts. As we all know destiny has different plans for people, so we ventured out on our own, parted ways, had certain differences. But we were always there for each other and quite connected,” adds Mehndi.

On being hopeful Mehndi says, “We were being very positive about his condition, as we knew that he would get well soon. He was a fighter. It’s a huge loss for the family and many others. Earlier he had gone through a kidney transplant, but he was in good condition. Shamsher ji was a person who could fight anything.”