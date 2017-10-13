Sonu Nigam collaborates with DJ KSHMR for 'Underwater'

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has joined hands with Indo-American DJ, record producer KSHMR for the new single Underwater, which released on Friday.

KSHMR, whose father is from Kashmir, is also gearing up for his maiden India tour which begins in the capital and stops at Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

"Underwater has a really beautiful story to it. When my friend from India, Aayushman Sinha met me in Amsterdam he asked me to find out my grandfather's favourite singer. My grandfather's answer was Sonu Nigam," KSHMR, whose real name is Niles Hollowell-Dhar, said in a statement.

"It so happened that Aayushman knew him and arranged a meeting in Sonu's Karjat farmhouse before we proceeded to Sunburn Pune. This is when the idea of a collaboration cropped up. As destiny would have it, we caught up in the studio in August 2017 in Los Angeles and decided to work on a track that I had written two years ago.

"We finished the entire track in less than a day! This song is special, not only because it represents the start of my career as KSHMR, but it is also a gift to my grandfather who has been so instrumental in both my personal and musical journey," he added.

Talking about the collaboration, Sonu said: "Working with Niles has been such an enjoyable and effortless journey. I have always wanted to explore a collaboration with an international artist who imbibes homogenous sensibilities into his music and I found a perfect fit with Niles.

"And Niles is also blessed with a heart of gold that makes working with him a blissful experience. Looking forward to many more collaborations with him."

KSHMR will donate the proceeds of his New Delhi event titled Karma to charitable institution, Child Rights And You (CRY) that propagates the welfare of underprivileged children. The opening acts include the likes of Anish Sood, Nucleya, Shaan, Teri Miko, Ocientied, Mariana Bo, Kumail, The Unknown among others.

The show will take place on 20 October.

(Source: IANS)