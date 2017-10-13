Singer Tamar Braxton hospitalised

MUMBAI: Singer Tamar Braxton has been hospitalised after suffering an adverse reaction to anti-flu medication.

The 40-year-old was rushed to a hospital here on Wednesday night after taking a medication that was supposed to help with her symptoms as she undertook promotional duties, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Alongside a photograph she posted from her hospital bed on Instagram, Braxton wrote: "Team over it. Not again. This blue bird is not happy."

The text was a reference to her latest album Bluebird Of Happiness in support of which she was supposed to start touring at the end of the month.

