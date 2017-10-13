RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Oct 2017 11:25 |  By RnMTeam

Pink regrets taking sides in Swift-Perry feud

MUMBAI: Singer Pink says she regrets taking sides in the pop feud between singers Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 38-year-old recalled her past appearance on a London radio show in which she said she's Team Taylor when asked to quickly pick a side, reports people.com.

"I should've just kept my mouth shut, because I don't believe that. I don't care," Pink said. 

"I felt rushed and I didn't know what to do. And I paid for it, because then the next day: ‘Pink is Team Taylor'."

Perry, 32, and 27-year-old Swift had been embroiled in a feud over the years. It saw diss tracks and taking jabs, though Perry has since expressed her desire to end it.

Now, Pink, a mother of two, has said she regrets almost getting "caught up" in the singers' spat.

"I have two kids - I have a baby. And it's so different now. I'm not inclined toward drama and feuds and soundbites," she said. 

She shares two children with husband Carey Hart daughter Willow Sage, 6, and son Jameson Moon, 9 months.

Tags
Singer Pink Taylor Swift Katy Perry Team Taylor
Related news
News | 06 Oct 2017

Dr. Luke is not a good person: Pink

MUMBAI: Singer Pink has opened up about her past experience of working with record producer Dr. Luke amid his ongoing legal battle with singer Kesha.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2017

To be something you need to do something like a 'wannabe': Raftaar

MUMBAI:  Swag Mera Desi introduced rapper Raftaar to the world and since, then there has been no looking back for this talented man. Today, he is not just a rapper, but also a guide to many aspiring singers-rappers. He is always ready to lend a helping hand.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2017

Dolly Parton has made country music sexual, says Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus has hailed her godmother Dolly Parton and said she has made country music more ‘sexual’ than anyone else.

read more
News | 19 Sep 2017

Taylor Swift faces copyright lawsuit for 'Shake It Off'

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift is refuting a new lawsuit claiming that her lyrics for the 2014 single Shake It Off are unoriginal.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2017

Those with mental ilnness can be difficult, says Sinead O'Connor

MUMBAI: Singer Sinead O'Connor, who had earlier attempted to commit suicide, says people with mental illness can be difficult to deal with.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

News
Radio City extends digital reach with Punjabi station

MUMBAI: After a recent web station launch called Radiocity.in in Hindi, the brand has now expandread more

News
After Radio Mirchi, RED FM enters Jammu

MUMBAI: It’s celebration week for Jammu as two major radio stations from the industry have steppread more

News
MY FM and Radio Nasha celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 75th birthday
, ,

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan turning 75, MY FM and Radio Nasha pays a special triread more

Press Releases
BIG FM Guwahati MJ Sujita awarded 'Best Radio Jockey' by Axomiya Maya

MUMBAI: BIG FM saw yet another accolade come its way with MJ Sujita being honoured as the Best Rread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Diwali episode to feature Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI: Its Diwali time on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2017, yes the coming weekend episodes will see the show celebrating the Deepotsav.To make this...read more

2
Major Lazer premiers video for 'Particula'

MUMBAI: Major Lazer shot a video for Particula on the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa. Directed by South African filmmaker Adriaan Louw, the...read more

3
Singer Tamar Braxton hospitalised

MUMBAI: Singer Tamar Braxton has been hospitalised after suffering an adverse reaction to anti-flu medication. The 40-year-old was rushed to a...read more

4
Badshah gets Hard Kaur furious

MUMBAI: Celebrities have had tiffs with journalist in the past and they have maintained their decorum.  But at The Rising Mixtape Vol 1 success...read more

5
'Jogi' from 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' start of a cute love story

MUMBAI: The first song from upcoming release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is out and we must say the song will make you fall in love again. Jogi featuring...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group