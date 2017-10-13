Pink regrets taking sides in Swift-Perry feud

MUMBAI: Singer Pink says she regrets taking sides in the pop feud between singers Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.



In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 38-year-old recalled her past appearance on a London radio show in which she said she's Team Taylor when asked to quickly pick a side, reports people.com.



"I should've just kept my mouth shut, because I don't believe that. I don't care," Pink said.



"I felt rushed and I didn't know what to do. And I paid for it, because then the next day: ‘Pink is Team Taylor'."



Perry, 32, and 27-year-old Swift had been embroiled in a feud over the years. It saw diss tracks and taking jabs, though Perry has since expressed her desire to end it.



Now, Pink, a mother of two, has said she regrets almost getting "caught up" in the singers' spat.



"I have two kids - I have a baby. And it's so different now. I'm not inclined toward drama and feuds and soundbites," she said.



She shares two children with husband Carey Hart daughter Willow Sage, 6, and son Jameson Moon, 9 months.