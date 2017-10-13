My burnt look makeup in 'Itna Na Milo' was quite challenging: Sonu Kakkar

MUMBAI: Sonu Kakkar who has given hits like Yeh Kasoor and London Thumakda will release her song Itna Na Milo today. This track is sung, written and composed by Sonu. While the singer is excited to release her song, she speaks to Radioandmusic about her experiences shooting and recording the track Itna Na Milo.

Kakkar says, “It’s a romantic song and the words have sunk into the composition. We were shooting this song in Punjab and it was quite sunny. While recording the song there were not many problems, but while shooting the video I had to go through some difficulties. I had to do that ‘burnt look’ makeup for my character in the video which was quite challenging. It was very difficult and scary. The audience will be shocked when they see my ‘look’ in that scene.”

Sonu unveils what’s Itna Na Milo is all about, “We always have to go through this phase in life, where we know that we like this ‘special someone’ but we always take a step back. We have this fear in mind about the problems that will come our way, once we fall in love. Itna Na Milo is a romantic track which only the ones who are in love will get.”

“The song is filled with emotions while the lyrics in the track are quite meaningful I did not want a lot of instruments to be used in the song. I wanted the lyrics to stand up and it has done its job. The connect of the first lyrical line Itna Na Milo Humse Kahi Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye in the track will keep you connected to the end. We had kept this concept in mind that the song connects to the audience. This is the first song that I have written for myself and composed it as well and this song is very close to my heart. I dedicate this song to all my listeners.”