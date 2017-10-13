RadioandMusic
News |  13 Oct 2017 09:01 |  By RnMTeam

Lager n Barrel experience was amazing: Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: Gaana Lager n Barrel, North India’s first ever beer and music festival was held at Gurugram on 6-7 October 2017. The festival was a hit as several artists like Divya Kumar, Mohammed Irfan, Shefali Alvares, Milind Gaba, Akhil Sachdeva performed. We at Radioandmusic spoke to Akhil Sachdeva, one who made his way to many hearts after his debut single Humsafar. Akhil spoke to us about his experiences at Lager n Barrel and his further plans.

“The Lager n Barrel experience was amazing as I played new tracks and also got good vibes there. Also, the band performed their best and I personally enjoyed as an artist. It was different for my audiences who have seen me perform since last seven years. I can’t still get over that feeling,” exclaimed the singer.

Akhil is all geared up to release his new song Madhaniyaan shortly as he gives us a gist about his new release saying, “Madhaniyaan is a traditional folk song. It’s a typical marriage song which speaks about the entire scenario of the girl’s house when she is leaving and how her parents and the entire house performs the ceremony.”

The singer who holds his debut song really close to him went to reveal a few facts behind the making of the track.  “Humsafar started with a promise and it was made big as it was a people’s song and people of all age groups have enjoyed it. I had penned the lyrics for Humsafar three years back even before the script for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyaan was written.  It was the time when Shashank Khaitan and I met at Huma Qureshi’s house for Eid and over there he heard my song and immediately said that he was going to put Humsafar in his movie. I also got a good response for Humsafar as people of all age groups have loved the song. ”

Here’s a tiny clip of Akhil Sachdeva’s performance at Lager n Barrel 2017 at Gurugram.

