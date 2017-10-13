'Jogi' from 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' start of a cute love story

MUMBAI: The first song from upcoming release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is out and we must say the song will make you fall in love again. Jogi featuring Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda shares adorable moments that every couple share during the start of the relationship.

From proposal day to shopping to spending time together, the entire song is based on love and affection that every person keeps looking for. If you are in love for a long time now, well this song will surely remind you of your initial love days.

The song released under Zee Music Company is sung by Yasser Desai and Aakanksha Sharma, the music and beautiful lyrics are penned by Arko Mukherjee who has given the industry hits like Nazm Nazm, Tere Sang Yaara and more.

Check the new release below: