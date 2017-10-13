RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Oct 2017 19:22 |  By RnMTeam

Bryan Adams's 'Ultimate' coming up in November

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is set to release Ultimate, consisting of his chart-topping numbers and two new songs, on 3 November.

Featuring 21 tracks, the album will be released via USM/Polydor Records.

The Canadian rocker is known for his signature brand of feel-good rock and roll and big ballads like (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, Summer Of '69 and Please Forgive Me.

"As a songwriter and musician, you are always creating - it's what you do," Adams said in a statement.

"So even though I've released an 'ultimate' collection, I'm always looking ahead. There are two new songs included Please Stay and Ultimate Love both written this year with the message that love still counts, even in uncertain times," he added.

The aim of Ultimate is to condense his extensive back catalogue - 13 studio albums, five live albums, five compilation albums and over 75 singles - into a 21-track offering guaranteed to capture the true essence of the hitmaker's much-celebrated career.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bryan Adams Ultimate (Everything I Do) I Do It For You Summer Of '69 Please Forgive Me
Related news
(Image: Getty Images)
News | 22 Feb 2017

Will Bryan Adams perform in India this December?

MUMBAI: While everyone is speculating about the celebrated Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adam's India tour, we have some more news for you. Yes! You heard that right. In all probability, Bryan Adams might visit India this year.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2017

Say it with a song this Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Falling in love is undeniably one of the best feelings in life and the good news is it’s an ageless emotion. In fact a teen probably would not comprehend the depths of this emotion like a man who's loved and lost.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2016

SHAAN en route to EVC and Sunburn; collaborates with Tom Swoon, Robert Falcon

MUMBAI: Mumbai based progressive house and electro music producer SHAAN is finishing this year with a high note. The 21-year old DJ/producer will be one of the headlining acts at Sunburn 10 and will be playing at Enchanted Valley Carnival (EVC) this year.

read more
News | 27 Sep 2016

Drake unveils 'Please Forgive Me' short film

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake has debuted a 23-minute-film called ‘Please Forgive Me’.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2016

Bizarre! Musicians' memorabilia goes under the hammer

MUMBAI: Reports of John Lennon's lock of hair bought for £25,000 may not have come as a surprise to many; partly for the reason that the 'good-sized lock of hair with quite a lot of strands' belonged to one of the 20th century's greatest songwriters, and partly for the fact that- as history woul

read more

RnM Biz

News
Online radio Boxout.fm adds record label to its roster of roles

MUMBAI: When it launched in April earlier this year, Boxout.fm was envisioned as an online commuread more

News
TRAI to host open house discussion on Digital Radio Broadcasting

NEW DELHI: An Open House Discussion is being held later this month on the Consultation Paper issread more

News
BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

News
Radio City extends digital reach with Punjabi station

MUMBAI: After a recent web station launch called Radiocity.in in Hindi, the brand has now expandread more

News
After Radio Mirchi, RED FM enters Jammu

MUMBAI: It’s celebration week for Jammu as two major radio stations from the industry have steppread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rakesh Maini and Bhoomi Trivedi collaborate on 'Ankha Billori'

MUMBAI: Rakesh Maini finished as a runner-up in the fifth edition of Indian Idol and there seems to be no stopping him now. Rakesh will soon be...read more

2
Major Lazer premiers video for 'Particula'

MUMBAI: Major Lazer shot a video for Particula on the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa. Directed by South African filmmaker Adriaan Louw, the...read more

3
BKC DIVE's Big Bar Night to feature VDJ CAS and TBOM

MUMBAI: BKC DIVE is back with its much anticipated weekly property - Big Bar Night with its fifth edition featuring the impeccable VDJ CAS and TBOM...read more

4
My burnt look makeup in 'Itna Na Milo' was quite challenging: Sonu Kakkar

MUMBAI: Sonu Kakkar who has given hits like Yeh Kasoor and London Thumakda will release her song Itna Na Milo today. This track is sung, written and...read more

5
Mika Singh urges Punjab government to rescue woman from Saudi Arabia

MUMBAI: The incident of Uzma who was forced to marry on a gunpoint to a man in Pakistan is still fresh in our minds. Today, we have come across a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group