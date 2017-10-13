BKC DIVE's Big Bar Night to feature VDJ CAS and TBOM

MUMBAI: BKC DIVE is back with its much anticipated weekly property - Big Bar Night with its fifth edition featuring the impeccable VDJ CAS and TBOM who graces the decks at Dive supported by Stereo Beats on this Saturday 14 October 2017, 9 pm onwards.

VDJ CAS is one of Disc Jockey Mag’s artistes to watch out for and he is India’s youngest Audio- Visual Hip- Hop and Trap DJ. TBOM who has been brought up in Mumbai and is passionate about music since his childhood has been performing in clubs like Arena, Mosaic and Timepiece.

The entry prices for the event are Rs. 1,000/- Full Cover (Stags) post 9 PM and Rs. 1,500/- Full Cover (Couples) post 11 PM.