RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Oct 2017 19:09 |  By RnMTeam

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawala features in a new single

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawala who is creating quite a buzz inside the house is also in the news outside the house.

Soonawala is featuring in Punjabi musical video Ankha Billori. The upcoming single is sung by Indian Idol fame Rakesh Maini along with another Indan Idol contestant Bhoomi Trivedi who is known for popular songs like Ram Chahe Leela and Udi Udi Jaaye.

The song is based on a sweet love story between two childhood lovers where the girl is made to realize of her young love by the guy through the art of dance.  Benafsha is seen doing some sizzling moves in the song.

The single is penned by lyricist Chichi and composed by Indian Idol contestant Shashi Suman.

Benafsha Soonawala is currently seen in the eleventh season of the Colors reality show Bigg Boss. She was also a part of some other popular reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla.

Tags
Bigg Boss 11 Benafsha Soonawala Rakesh Maini Bhoomi Trivedi Shashi Suman Roadies Splitsvilla
Related news
News | 12 Oct 2017

Rakesh Maini and Bhoomi Trivedi collaborate on 'Ankha Billori'

MUMBAI: Rakesh Maini finished as a runner-up in the fifth edition of Indian Idol and there seems to be no stopping him now. Rakesh will soon be coming up with a Punjabi single Ankha Billori penned by the very talented lyricist Chichi.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2017

Meet Bros wish luck to this Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant

MUMBAI: Meet Bros who are known for numbers like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and Baby Doll are supporting a Bigg Boss S11 contestant. The contestant is a rapper Akash Dadlani aka A- Ka$h.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2017

Exposure helps for future success: Nikhil Chinapa

MUMBAI: Popular VJ, DJ and TV host Nikhil Chinapa, who is seen as a gang leader of the youth-based reality TV show 'Roadies Rising', says any kind of exposure helps a person inch closer to his or her dreams.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2016

Bhoomi Trivedi plays down debut song for Pakistan film

MUMBAI: 'Ram Chahe Leela' fame singer Bhoomi Trivedi recently sang her first song for a Pakistani movie titled 'Janaan', but the singer could not celebrate the same given the brewing tension between the countries.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2016

Bhoomi Trivedi offers an exotic collection of songs this Navratri

MUMBAI: Bhoomi Trivedi who made it to the audiences' hearts with 'Ram Chahe Leela' from 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' has been ruling the cities Navratri scene for seven years now. In fact, her seventh year as the Bollywood Navratri face has got bigger than ever.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Online radio Boxout.fm adds record label to its roster of roles

MUMBAI: When it launched in April earlier this year, Boxout.fm was envisioned as an online commuread more

News
TRAI to host open house discussion on Digital Radio Broadcasting

NEW DELHI: An Open House Discussion is being held later this month on the Consultation Paper issread more

News
BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

News
Radio City extends digital reach with Punjabi station

MUMBAI: After a recent web station launch called Radiocity.in in Hindi, the brand has now expandread more

News
After Radio Mirchi, RED FM enters Jammu

MUMBAI: It’s celebration week for Jammu as two major radio stations from the industry have steppread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gaana Lager n Barrel takes NCR by storm

MUMBAI: Gaana Lager n Barrel 2017 co-presented by Carling-North India’s first and one of its kind beer and music festival was a complete extravagant...read more

2
Jonas Blue hits new heights with single 'We Could Go Back'

MUMBAI: Without doubt Jonas Blue is the next breakthrough UK global superstar. This incredibly talented producer, DJ, songwriter, and talent spotter...read more

3
I have picked up naughtiness from Honey Singh's songs: LOC Check

MUMBAI: Lokesh Kumar better known by his stage name LOC Check, is a singer, rapper, composer and a lyricist from India representing New Delhi City....read more

4
AR Rahman and Sony Music India pay tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sony Music India has come up with a lyrical version of his song Gurus Of Peace. The song Gurus Of Peace was the song by AR Rahman along with...read more

5
Ustaad Shamsher Singh was fighter: Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: Ustaad Shamsher Singh, elder brother of Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi passed away on 9 October 2017. Both Singh and Mehndi announced this sad...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group