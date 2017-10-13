Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawala features in a new single

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawala who is creating quite a buzz inside the house is also in the news outside the house.

Soonawala is featuring in Punjabi musical video Ankha Billori. The upcoming single is sung by Indian Idol fame Rakesh Maini along with another Indan Idol contestant Bhoomi Trivedi who is known for popular songs like Ram Chahe Leela and Udi Udi Jaaye.

The song is based on a sweet love story between two childhood lovers where the girl is made to realize of her young love by the guy through the art of dance. Benafsha is seen doing some sizzling moves in the song.

The single is penned by lyricist Chichi and composed by Indian Idol contestant Shashi Suman.

Benafsha Soonawala is currently seen in the eleventh season of the Colors reality show Bigg Boss. She was also a part of some other popular reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla.