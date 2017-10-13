RadioandMusic
News |  13 Oct 2017 13:39 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah gets Hard Kaur furious

MUMBAI: Celebrities have had tiffs with journalist in the past and they have maintained their decorum.  But at The Rising Mixtape Vol 1 success press conference last evening things got ugly for rapper Hard Kaur.

It was all running smoothly till one heard some abuses. Everyone turned to see who this person was to only learn that the host of the evening was showering unparliamentary words at a journalist. The scene paused for a bit and then Kaur went on to use foul language for this journo again. Having noticed that all eyeballs were at her she swiftly moved towards the journo and whispered some words in her ears that brought tears rolling down her cheek. Now, that must have been some nasty whispering, but the question that stayed was what the scribe did to get the wrath of Kaur.

Well, after some talking at the venue that Radioandmusic too was present we learnt that all was going well until the journalist asked a question to the rapper about Badshah. The question got the Move Your Body Tonight singer furious. She started screaming at the journalist saying that there are more rappers in the country and not just one, so why is she always asked about him, after which the journalist was all blue. 

Kaur’s behaviour left many present at the venue stunned.

 

videos

explore RNM

