News |  13 Oct 2017 15:08 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman and Sony Music India pay tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sony Music India has come up with a lyrical version of his song Gurus Of Peace. The song Gurus Of Peace was the song by AR Rahman along with the voice of legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song was released some years back and now the label has come up with the lyrical version of it to pay a tribute to the Qawwali singer on his birth anniversary.

The song Guru Of Peace gives a message to the people to end the hatred for each other, to end all wars and fights and maintain a healthy peaceful relation with each other.

The tribute video was released by Sony Music India on 5 October 2017.

Rahman also tweeted about this song and paid tribute to Late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Here is the Dil Se singers tweet:

Check the track here:

 

