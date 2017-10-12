Zee Music Company releases romantic number 'Paas Baitho Na'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Paas Baitho Na, sung by Ram CV, music given by Altaaf Sayyed with lyrics penned by Atiya Sayeed.

Album video Paas Baitho Na showcases Sharad Malhotra falling in love with Zoya Chatterjee. This is a romantic number which will definitely grab the attention of all one-sided lovers out there. The music given to this album is quite subtle while the lyrics have carried an adequate amount of weight.

Check the song here –