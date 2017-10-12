RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Oct 2017 11:54 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Sia ditches wig

MUMBAI: Singer Sia, who usually hides her face behind an elaborate wig, dared to bare not only her face, but also her breast on social media.

Sia's make-up artist, Tonya Brewer, shared a photo of the singer on Instagram, captioning it: "She just directed her first film. She had no idea her b*** was out. Thank you for letting me create magic with you Sia."

While Sia's left breast was exposed from under her white robe, a banana emoji helped keep some of the star's assets private, reports people.com.

Holding up two fingers in a peace sign, while holding a white towel in the other hand, Sia looked relaxed as she also indulged in a green face mask.

This isn't the first time the singer has revealed her face. 

In March, the Cheap Thrills singer was photographed with a make-up free face and just a hint of lipstick.

Last year, she spoke up why she wears her hair pieces.

"I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success," she said. 

"I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn't want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way."

"I thought, ‘What doesn't exist in pop music at the moment?' And it was mystery. I was like, ‘There's pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.'"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Sia Tonya Brewer Cheap Thrills
Related news
News | 07 Apr 2017

Rajnigandha Sekhawat gives 'Cheap Thrills' a desi touch

MUMBAI: Mashup is the new in thing and musicians have taken to it pretty intensely. Earlier it was Amika Shail with her mashup of ‘Closer’ and ‘Humma’ and now it’s ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’ hitmaker Rajnigandha Sekhawat with her mashup of ‘Cheap Thrills’ and ‘Ghoomar’, a Rajasthani folk number.

read more
News | 19 Dec 2016

Badshah goes international - collaborates with Sean Paul, DJ Shadow Dubai

MUMBAI: This is big and that goes without saying. The rap king of Bollywood Badshah recently collaborated with Jamaican musician Sean Paul and DJ Shadow for a brand new single ‘Move Your Body’. The teaser of ‘Move Your Body’ is already out and the song is sung by Sean Paul and Badshah.

read more
News | 08 Dec 2016

Singer Sia separates from husband

MUMBAI: Singer Sia and her husband Erik Anders Lang have split after two years of marriage. "After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple," the pair said in a joint statement to eonline.com.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2016

Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' gets a desi twist

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' literally crossed over to the other side of the world. Australian recording artist Sia's 'Cheap Thrills' has been ruling the clubs and parties all over the world. The song is from her seventh studio album, 'This Is Acting' (2016).

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City extends digital reach with Punjabi station

MUMBAI: After a recent web station launch called Radiocity.in in Hindi, the brand has now expandread more

News
After Radio Mirchi, RED FM enters Jammu

MUMBAI: It’s celebration week for Jamm as two major radio stations from the industry have stepperead more

News
MY FM and Radio Nasha celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 75th birthday
, ,

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan turning 75, MY FM and Radio Nasha pays a special triread more

Press Releases
BIG FM Guwahati MJ Sujita awarded 'Best Radio Jockey' by Axomiya Maya

MUMBAI: BIG FM saw yet another accolade come its way with MJ Sujita being honoured as the Best Rread more

Interviews
EVC promises to bring a killer line-up like every year: Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: It's the festive season and multi-genre music and camp festival Enchanted Valley Carnivaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gaana Lager n Barrel takes NCR by storm

MUMBAI: Gaana Lager n Barrel 2017 co-presented by Carling-North India’s first and one of its kind beer and music festival was a complete extravagant...read more

2
Paddy Fields second edition celebrated womanhood

MUMBAI: The second edition of Paddy Fields Festival witnessed the women folk musicians in a spectacular way. The two days (7-8 October) at Nesco...read more

3
'Hotel California: 40th Anniversary...' out in November

MUMBAI: American rock band The Eagles will release Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on 24 November.read more

4
Kygo to tour India with Sunburn Arena in November

MUMBAI: Musicians and the youngest artist to have a billion streams on Spotify, Kygo, continues to raise the bar every step of the way. Taking it a...read more

5
Yumna Ajin eliminated from 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

MUMBAI: A shocking elimination has taken place on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017.It’s was all hunky dory on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group