Rakesh Maini and Bhoomi Trivedi collaborate on 'Ankha Billori'

MUMBAI: Rakesh Maini finished as a runner-up in the fifth edition of Indian Idol and there seems to be no stopping him now. Rakesh will soon be coming up with a Punjabi single Ankha Billori penned by the very talented lyricist Chichi.

The single is recorded with his co-contestant Bhoomi Trivedi and the song is composed by Shashi Suman who is the music director for Mary Kom and has worked as an Assistant Music Director of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He has also co-sung a song Mora Piya Moh Se Bolat Naahi with Aadesh Srivastav from Rajneeti. He composed the beautiful song Nindiya (Sarabjit) and Yaara Ye (Gandhigiri).

Rakesh Maini says, "This single Ankha Billori is a very special song for me as it is a collaboration with Bhoomi Trivedi, Shashi Suman. All of us a part of Indian Idol 5. It is a Punjabi song beautifully penned by Chichi and the music video features me and Banafsha Soonawalla. The song has come out really well and a special thanks go out to Sandy Taneja who has put up such a beautiful team."

Checkout the song: